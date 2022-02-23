ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Opinion: This Team Should Trade For Zion Williamson

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Oy7H_0eMs8xsl00

I believe that the New York Knicks should try to make a trade for Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Zion Williamson has yet to play in a game this season for the New Orleans Pelicans due to injury, and while he is in his third season in the NBA he has only played in 85 games so far.

When he has played he has proven to live up to the hype as one of the best young players in the NBA.

The 2019 first overall pick has career averages of 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, and made the All-Star game last season.

He also has a career field goal percentage of over 60%.

I believe that the New York Knicks should try to make a trade for Williamson either during the off-season or next season at the trading deadline.

Why the Knicks?

The Knicks had been one of the best surprises in the NBA last year when they went 41-31, and got home-court advantage in the playoffs as the fourth seed.

However, this season they have been a big disappointment, and entered the All-Star break as the 12th seed in the east with a 24-35 record.

In college, Williamson played with Knicks players Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett at Duke, so the three of them could be reunited.

Their roster is in an interesting position as the Knicks have a mix of super young players, but also have veterans such as Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose.

If the Pelicans were to ever trade Williamson, they already have Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum, so some of the Knicks veterans could be a good fit in New Orleans

At the end of the day, the Pelicans probably want to keep Williamson for his entire career, but in the NBA a trade is always possible for any player.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Cam Reddish
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers waive DeAndre Jordan, get help for LeBron James

One day after being blown out by 25 points at home to the New Orleans Pelicans — and two weeks after standing pat at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline — the Los Angeles Lakers have made some roster moves. The reeling Lakers will reportedly waive DeAndre Jordan and plan to sign veteran point guard D.J. Augustin, along with forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The New Orleans Pelicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

CJ McCollum on Zion Williamson: “Leave the young fella alone, man”

CJ McCollum unintentionally created an NBA controversy on All-Star Saturday, saying he had not talked to Zion Williamson, despite playing five games for the Pelicans at that point since being traded from the Blazers. After that, former Pelicans player J.J. Redick laid out how he saw Zion as a disengaged teammate and suggested this was just evidence of that.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy