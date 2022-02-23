ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Boys basketball’s Beasts of the East: Parkland, Allentown Central Catholic, Executive are among the top local teams

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
Central's Tyson Thomas and Parkland's Nick Coval go head to head. Central Catholic plays Parkland in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference boys basketball semifinal on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at PPL Center in Allentown. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

The District 11 boys basketball tournament begins Friday with 35 teams involved, including two from outside the district who will compete with District 11 members for subregional titles.

In addition to vying for six championships, the teams will be looking to advance to the PIAA tournament. There will be three teams advancing in 1A, 3A, 4A and 6A and two teams moving on in 2A and 5A.

Who’s out there to challenge those teams once districts end and states begin?

Here’s a look at the latest “Beast of the East” rankings, looking at top teams from PIAA eastern districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 11 and 12 as the February winds down and March and the state tournament loom larger.

CLASS 6A

Ranking, previous ranking, district, record

1. (2) Roman Catholic (12) 17-3

2. (1) Reading (3) 22-3

3. (3) Cheltenham (1) 25-0

4. (4) Lower Merion (1) 20-3

5. (7) Abraham Lincoln (12) 13-5

6. (6) Archbishop Wood (12) 13-5

7. (NR) Methacton (1) 21-2

8. (NR) Central Dauphin (3) 15-4

9. (NR) Parkland (11) 18-7

10. (10) Scranton (2) 19-2

Notes: Conference champions crowned last week include Reading, Lower Merion, Cheltenham, Methacton and Parkland.

CLASS 5A

1. (1) Imhotep Charter (12) 21-4

2. (2) Archbishop Ryan (12) 17-6

3. (4) Chester (1) 15-3

4. (3) Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 24-1

5. (5) West York (3) 22-2

6. (6) Radnor (1) 20-3

7. (NR) Shippensburg (3) 17-3

8. (NR) Pittston Area (2) 17-4

9. (9) Southern Lehigh (11) 19-5

10. (NR) North Pocono (2) 16-5

Notes: Imhotep beat String Theory in the Philadelphia Public League quarterfinals for its 65th straight victory at home. Pittston Area is on a 7-game win streak.

CLASS 4A

1. (1) Neumann Goretti (12) 15-4

2. (2) Allentown Central Catholic (11) 20-4

3. (3) West Philadelphia (12) 19-3

4. (4) Dallas(2) 18-3

5. (5) Berks Catholic (3) 20-4

6. (6) Cardinal O’Hara (12) 12-10

7. (9) Collegium (1) 20-2

8. (NR) Wilson (11) 18-6

9. (7) Bethlehem Catholic (11) 16-6

10. (10) Scranton Prep (2) 13-8

Notes: Wilson Colonial champs. West Philadelphia advances to the Public League semifinals after defeating Constitution.

CLASS 3A

1. (1) West Catholic (12) 19-3

2. (2) Math, Civics, & Sciences Charter (12) 18-7

3. (3) Devon Prep (12) 14-7

4. (4) Executive Charter (11) 11-7

5. (7) Holy Redeemer (2) 19-3

6. (5) Loyalsock Township (4) 20-4

7. (9) Troy (4) 20-3

8. (8) Columbia (3) 19-3

9. (6) Dock Mennonite (1) 19-4

10. (10) Notre Dame Green Pond (11) 17-6

Notes: The Philadelphia Catholic League voted Miguel Bocachica of West Catholic as its Coach of the Year. West Catholic plays Archbishop Ryan in the PCL semifinals at the Palestra.

CLASS 2A

1. (1) Constitution (12) 16-8

2. (2) Antietam (3) 19-4

3. (3) Holy Cross (2) 17-6

4. (6) Delone Catholic (3) 16-6

5. (4) Shenandoah Valley (11) 19-3

6. (5) Lancaster Mennonite (3) 13-7

7. (7) Tri-Valley (11) 18-5

8. (9) Paul Robeson (12) 14-10

9. (10) Church Farm (1) 11-7

10. (NR) Wyalusing Valley (4) 16-6

CLASS 1A

1. (1) St. John Neumann Regional (4) 18-3

2. (2) Nativity BVM (11) 17-5

3. (4) Mount Calvary Christian (3) 23-1

4. (5) Linville Hill Christian (3) 18-2

5. (3) Notre Dame East Stroudsburg (11) 15-6

6. (6) Lincoln Leadership Academy Charter (11) 16-6

7. (7) High Point Baptist (3) 20-4

8. (8) Northumberland Christian (4) 14-4

9. (NR) Phil-Mont Christian (1) 17-7

10. (10) Faith Christian (1) 12-12

Note: Rankings are produced by Jason Hackman who can be followed on Twitter at @jhackman11 and Toomey Anderson, who be followed on Twitter @toomraider1.

