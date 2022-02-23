ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What steps should Britain take to avert war in Ukraine?

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LELme_0eMs8h0N00
The British embassy in Kyiv. ‘A proxy war would destroy Ukrainians’ westward, anti-Putin-kleptocracy ambitions.’

Thank you Simon Tisdall (The long, bloody history of proxy wars should be a warning to Johnson in Ukraine, 20 February). Boris Johnson’s perennial boosterism is never truthful and I hope this particular mad idea never sees the light of day.

Yes, bring Ukraine into Nato and answer Putin’s accusation head-on, or stay entirely out of the argument and protect those states who are already in Nato against the certain interference that will follow. The much criticised offer of helmets by the German government is of the same substance as Johnson’s rhetoric. A proxy war would destroy Ukrainians’ westward, anti-Putin-kleptocracy ambitions.

Anthony O’Neill

Glasgow

Congratulations to Simon Tisdall for his straight-talking article, largely backing up the wise piece by Simon Jenkins last month (Britain should stay well out of Russia’s border dispute with Ukraine, 20 January).

The way out of this crisis isn’t by Johnsonian grandstanding, but by patient diplomacy, as Emmanuel Macron evidently realises, and from the starting point of the Minsk II accords – agreed at the time by Ukraine, but in seven years never implemented. It will happen neither by surrendering to, nor utterly rejecting, the Kremlin’s maximalist demands, but step by step, starting with the running sore of Donbas. It’s clear from Vasyl Filipchuk’s and others’ comments (Ukraine’s leader stood on platform of peace, but finds himself on brink of war, 20 February) that far-sighted Ukrainians realise this too.

Robin Milner-Gulland

Washington, West Sussex

In characterising a hypothetical Ukrainian war of resistance against Russian occupation as a “proxy war” on the part of Britain and other western countries, Simon Tisdall is falling into the colonialist mindset of denying Ukrainians’ own agency and imagining that they would not fight such a war without western support.

This is delusional. The idea that postcolonial Ukraine would not fight a war of resistance against an occupation by their former imperial rulers is as ridiculous as the idea that Ireland, Kenya or Vietnam – among many others – would not fight an occupation by theirs.

If Russia occupies, there will be a war of resistance until Russia leaves, irrespective of the opinions and actions of foreign governments. Britain can choose to stand up against Russia by arming Ukraine, supporting its entry into Nato and increasing sanctions against Russia, or it can choose to stay neutral in the face of oppression. Either way, Ukrainians will keep fighting for their independence as colonised people always have done and always will do. There can be no peace without justice, in Ukraine or anywhere else.

Adam Lawson

Hackney, London

Short of full-scale invasion at this point, Vladimir Putin may be content to take back Ukraine one bite at a time. He is likely to pause now and see whether the full weight of western sanctions is applied. He can reasonably expect that differences between the US and EU countries will hamper this. If this is the case, he may be willing to delay.

A lot can happen in the next few years to his advantage, not least the coming upheaval in the US elections, which could bring a new administration more inclined to let western Europe defend itself. As we are all aware, Putin has wider ambitions than Ukraine and we are entering into an uncertain, if not perilous decade for democracy.

David Copsey

Brighton

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Jenkins
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Elections#Britain#Government Of Ukraine#Nato#German#Ukrainians#Kremlin#Russian
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Vietnam
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
The Independent

Japanese billionaire donates 1 billion yen to Ukraine and calls Russian invasion ‘challenge to democracy’

A Japanese billionaire pledged one billion yen (£6.5m) to the government of Ukraine for humanitarian aid in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and CEO of Rakuten, a Japanese company that specialises in e-trade and other online services, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he wrote to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky informing him of his decision to donate the amount.“Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family, have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine,” he wrote.The tweet also included the letter to Mr Zelenksy and added: “Our hearts are with you.”Mr Mikitani told...
CHARITIES
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The Guardian

169K+
Followers
54K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy