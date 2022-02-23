ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Woman's honest PowerPoint presentation for her exit interview goes viral on TikTok

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

A woman has shared a presentation she made for her exit interview (where employers ask why an employee is leaving), and people loved how she was so direct about her reasons.

TikToker Claire ( @claireandpeter ) posted footage of her PowerPoint which includes some fun animations as well some telling graphics about her time at the job such as one line graph depicting how her mental health has declined since working for the unnamed company.

Another graphic included a pie chart titled: "Reasons why I've cried in the past 365 days," with one small slice labelled "work" and the rest of the pie hilariously labelled: "also work."

She added at the end: "I will not be providing further feedback since you don't listen anyways."

"I made a PowerPoint for my exit interview at work. What do you think?" The caption reads as Claire gives a thumbs up to the camera while her presentation plays.

Since sharing her presentation, Claire's TikTok has received 3.7m views, over 208,000 likes, along with thousands of comments from people who praised her PowerPoint, one person said: "Perfect. No changes required. Please submit."

Sign up to our newsletters here .

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Pregnant woman goes viral after catching the moment her bump 'drops' on TikTok

A pregnant woman, known as Nabs, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of her baby bump 'dropping' in a pretty darn magical clip. In the upload, which has now been viewed over 5 million times, the expectant mother is standing to one side and stroking her bump, which can be seen moving lower – something which can be a sign that your body is gearing up for birth.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Power 102.9 NoCo

Beauty Company Executive Fired for Posting Sesame Street Meme Mentioning Chingy, the N-Word and COVID-19 – Report

A beauty executive has reportedly been fired for posting a very random meme that mentioned Chingy and now the rapper is trending at No. 1 in the United State on Twitter. Today (Feb. 28), news broke of John Demsey—now-former senior executive of the beauty company Estée Lauder—being fired from his position for posting a Sesame Street meme on his personal Instagram page that mentioned the Chingy, N-word and COVID-19. CNN reports that Estée Lauder has released a statement confirming Demsey's termination, saying it was a "result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of the Estée Lauder Companies."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerpoint#Exit Interview
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Woman goes viral on TikTok for her perfect clap back at a catcaller

A woman has been praised for her perfect clap back to a catcaller in a viral TikTok. Lumma (@lummaaziz) took to the platform with a clip of herself walking down the street as her friend recorded. "So quick with the response," she captioned the viral TikTok, which has received a jaw-dropping 17.1 million views. A man yells something at Lumma from across the street, to which she responds: "You're the ugliest thing I've ever seen, f**k you."While it's unclear what the man said, several fellow TikTok users, suggested he said: "Hey since I like you tell me your price and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DIY Photography

Horrific graphic photos serve as a reminder to stop risking your life for a photo

When you’re taking a photo in a tricky location, lose your focus for just a moment and it can lead to a disaster. A former pro surfer Mike Lambresi recently had an accident that almost had him killed. While trying to take a photo, he lost his footing and fell. As a result, he suffered terrible injuries that may even cost him his foot.
ACCIDENTS
Indy100

Man goes viral and sparks debate with controversial TikTok about dating younger women

A man has divided viewers on TikTok after posting a video about dating younger women.TikToker Marcel Pospiech (@maca_pospi) uploaded a clip of himself sitting in his car with a text overlay that reads: "Me on the night out after telling myself no more younger girls."A TikTok sound then plays where the 27-year-old lip-syncs along to a man asking "How old are you?" to which a young woman replies "I am 20."This is a popular moment from the 2008 hit movie Mamma Mia where Bill (Stellan Skarsgård) asks Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) how old she is. In Pospiech's video, the audio mashed...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CMT

Breland Goes Viral With Unreleased Track “Praise The Lord” On TikTok

Breland continues to push the mainstream boundaries of country music with his ear-grabbing blend of R&B, rap, and country. Similar to how Breland placed his unique country twist on “Throw It Back,” featuring Keith Urban – the breakout star pulled from his diverse musical palette to create country-gospel anthem, “Praise The Lord.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Man mistakenly sends Bumble match a message calling her a 'solid 4'

In the early days of a relationship, it’s easy to spend a significant amount of time worrying about the right thing to say over a text message, but for one man using the dating app Bumble, a horrendous mistake stopped romance dead in its tracks.While the man is known only as Jake, the woman in the situation is TikTok user Samantha Rose, who shared a video of the unfortunate interaction on Thursday.At first, it looked sweet enough, with the pair taking the conversation to iMessage and Jake describing Samantha as “beautiful”.“I’m a lucky guy to get to take you out,”...
ACCIDENTS
Indy100

Indy100

170K+
Followers
9K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy