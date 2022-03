A pot hole ate my car. I was driving into work on Curran Highway, like I do each morning. It’s dark out when I have to arrive, and for some reason I was driving in the right-hand lane. I should’ve known better than to do that on the Adams side of Curran Highway. Suddenly, my car dips and I hear a BAM! You know the sound…metal hitting pavement, your teeth grinding together. I immediately apologized to my car and moved into the left-hand lane. I was glad to find everything still in one piece when I arrived at work.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO