ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to Chris Patrick’s “Up Now”: The Ones

Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On “Up Now,” Chris Patrick traces his rise, narrating his struggle to overcome naysayers and his own crippling self-doubt. The New Jersey multi-talent blends his passionate flows...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Watch Rosalía’s Video for New Song “Chicken Teriyaki”

Rosalía has released the new single “Chicken Teriyaki” from her upcoming album Motomami. It comes with a music video directed by Tanu Muino. Check it out below. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Rosalía said she was “just having fun” when making “Chicken Teriyaki.” She continued, “There’s irony in the lyrics. And yeah, just remember having fun with it.” Rosalía also noted that “this song happened in the Mercer Hotel in New York.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Kipp Stone’s “TATA” [ft. J-Tek]: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Kipp Stone is always looking over his shoulder, yet he plays this paranoia off well. There’s a smoothness to the Ohio rapper’s thoughts, a clear-eyed vision that cuts through the fear. His latest single “TATA” collects a handful of snapshots of his contradictory mental state. Stone is drunk off booze (“lucid dreaming, dodging Lucifer”) in one moment, and then he’s contemplating moving back home with his mother in the next. These images might seem frantic in other hands, but Stone and guest rapper J-Tek glide through the stress. The faded thump of producer Brandon Foster’s beat is the perfect cushion, giving both rappers ample space to exorcize their demons. No matter the outcome, Stone will always be one step ahead, rapping for his own peace of mind.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Listen to Tisakorean’s “Backseat”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Half the fun of listening to TisaKorean’s music is wondering what direction he’ll go in next. “Backseat,” the fourth track on the Texas-based musician’s DJ Rolo-hosted EP 1st Round Pick features one of his most abrupt left turns yet. Tisa’s muffled lyrics about his vehicular location for romance blend with chirpy synths and drums that would fit perfectly on a Knxwledge project. It’s a short and tender moment on an otherwise boisterous project, proving that his range is just as silly as his raps.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to RealYungPhil’s “Everything We Need”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The beats on RealYungPhil’s new tape Dr. Philvinci are nuts. To create its disorienting mix, the producers Dylvinci and Evilgiane cut up soul and R&B samples, layer pulsing drums, and sprinkle in jazzy undertones. Evilgiane handles “Everything We Need,” a Kanye-sampling standout, solo, extracting bits of the gospel-leaning song to create a firecracker fit for Phil to stunt over. Phil’s punchlines are a little underwhelming out of context, but he rides these blustering instrumentals with a low-key confidence. It’s not what he says, but how he says it.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Pitchfork

Listen to CLBRKS and Kiina’s “GOONIES” [ft. RENELLE893 & 1JACK]: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On “GOONIES,” CLBRKS and Kiina boast with a self-assured candor. Featuring rappers RENELLE893 and 1JACK, the track is a sunny highlight from the London rapper/producer duo’s newest album, HABITS 2 (a sequel to their 2017 project). CLBRKS raps with a playful braggadocio that matches Kiina’s soulful and brass-heavy production. As gentle horns loop throughout, CLBRKS reflects on his music career, giving a nod to his creative influences. RENELLE893 jumps in right after, providing a welcome complement to CLBRKS’ nasally flow with his deep vocals and confident lines (“I hear I’m destined to fail, but I really don’t believe in fate”). The duo reach for something greater than themselves, achieving this end with help from their friends.
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser Releasing New EP on Record Store Day 2022

Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser will release a new EP on Record Store Day, which takes place on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Sun’s Signature is her project with partner Damon Reece (a drummer who has played with Massive Attack, Spiritualized, and more). Their self-titled 12" EP features five songs and is being released via Partisan. Check out the tracklist and artwork below.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Patrick
Showbiz411

Listen to Frank Sinatra’s One of a Kind Birthday Song Commissioned by Ringo Starr for Wife Maureen

Ringo Starr– or maybe his kids– they’re sitting on what could be the all time collector’s item, an NFT perhaps worth zillions. Ringo writes in his excellent memoir-photo book, “Lifted,” that he commissioned a one of a kind recording from Frank Sinatra for his wife, Maureen, back in the 60s. Frank recorded “Maureen is a Champ” with special lyrics to “The Lady Is a Tramp.” I never knew this, and I doubt many Beatles or Sinatra fans are aware of its existence.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Leikeli47 Announces New Album Shape Up, Shares New Song “BITM”: Listen

Los Angeles–based rapper Leikeli47 has announced a new album. It’s called Shape Up and it’s due out April 15 (via Hardcover/RCA). She’s celebrating the news by sharing the new song “BITM,” which stands for “Bitch, I’m the Man.” The video shows Leikeli47 voguing at the OTA Ball and performing at a recent concert in Brooklyn. Check out the single below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pitchfork

Watch Mitski Break Down Every Song on Laurel Hell

Mitski once announced plans to retire from music after the tour for her fifth album, 2018’s Be the Cowboy. But lucky for fans, she felt the creative spark, changed her mind, and made a sixth, her recent Laurel Hell. For this episode of the Pitchfork series “Song x Song,” she sat down with us and revealed the inspirations for Hell via the three words she’d use to describe each of the album’s 11 tracks. Watch and find out which songs she would characterize as “Exorcist, Urgency, and Running” and “Eighties, Compassion, and Nuance.”
MUSIC
Pitchfork

9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Huerco S., Blood Incantation, Sasami, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Huerco S., Blood Incantation, Sasami, WifiGawd, Caroline, Conway the Machine, EarthGang, RIP Swirl, and Nyokabi Kariũki. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to ICYTWAT’s “Tank Music”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. ICYTWAT is a lover of low-frequencies. A majority of the songs on the Chicago rapper and producer’s recently released Siddhi album stay deep inside the zone of bass where everything sounds cavernous, mildewy, and narcotic. “Tank Music” is no exception to this rule. The bass barrels through speakers like the titular vehicle, leaving nothing but burst eardrums and noise complaints in its wake. The lyrics are drill at its most elemental–women treat him well, his friends and enemies lie, and money rules everything around him. It’s pretty basic stuff, but he does it with a singular panache. From the chorus (“Niggas be broke and ain’t telling it”) onwards, he goes off on those he considers less fortunate than he is, refusing to take the gas off the brakes. The people he denigrates aren’t just poor, they give off a “peasant scent.” It’s deeply questionable, endlessly quotable, and very listenable.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Becoming Undone

“We think, we write, we paint under pressure,” wrote the seminal queer theorist Leo Bersani: “a pressure that is in part the ‘knowledge’ the body has of its own death… It is a powerful formalizing element of the energy passing through the extended arm.” Or, as the electro-goth poet Martin L. Gore once wrote, “Death is everywhere.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Coldplay Cover Kid Cudi’s “Day ‘N’ Nite”: Listen

Coldplay have recorded two songs for their Spotify Singles session. The first is an acoustic rendition of their Music of the Spheres single “Let Somebody Go,” and the second is a cover of the 2008 Kid Cudi song “Day ‘N’ Nite.” The cover features a brief interpolation of Cudi’s “Soundtrack 2 My Life.” Listen to it below.
MUSIC
Austin Chronicle

What We're Listening to Right Now

On the first song of a debut album, the Medellin Collection steadily lays out their cards. Find a deck stacked with modern jazz bedrock, spacey prog, and bassline groove on the lengthy "Seraphim." Five minutes in, enter crunchy heavy metal and ensnared blues rock – raging stylistic winks amid the band's studious references to Brazilian Seventies fusion acts. The elemental lava lamp swirls around drummer/producer Brandon Medellin as the seamless star, whose interstellar percussion antics attracted a following over years of solo releases. With bassist Patrick McNally, guitarist Ezra Rodriguez, and keyboardist David Alvarez, Pure Deliverance's evolving time signatures trip through warbly psychedelic haze and anxious intensity, suited for amorphous fans of Crumb or Khruangbin. An abrupt end to sludgy licks on "Guanabana/Soursop" confirms a playful humor, followed by the instrumental album's only song with lyrics, naturally called "Boofed Out Shawty." Recorded by local Ian Salazar, the Austin act lands support from Pure Deliverance-delivering California jazz label Minaret Records.– Rachel Rascoe.
AUSTIN, TX
Columbia Daily Herald

Musings: No one is listening ... except God

I don't think there's been a time in the history of history that humans have been so bombarded with sound. It's like a tsunami of noise. We don’t realize it. It’s just the way it is. We can listen to our music. Non-stop music. With our headphones. When...
RELIGION
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy