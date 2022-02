The latest Fortnite patch is here. The v.19.30 update includes some new features and major bug fixes. Here's what you need to know. Epic Games has revealed the latest update to Fortnite's Battle Royale mode. V19.30 has arrived and sees the addition of new controller options for those on PlayStation and PC. Along with this, the game mode selection screen has been removed, allowing players to jump straight into the Lobby.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO