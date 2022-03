Although it’s now more than 50 years old, Bullitt remains one of the most beloved action movies in Hollywood history, with a car chase through the streets of San Francisco that appears on literally every single list ever written of the greatest car chases in movies. (With good reason, too; it’s incredible.) Bullitt also remains the defining image of movie star Steve McQueen. When people think of McQueen today, most think of him in that image above, which became Bullitt’s poster: McQueen in that turtleneck with his holster, leaning pensively against a wall.

