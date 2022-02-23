ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rock world reacts to death of Mark Lanegan

98online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the rock community have been sharing their tributes to Mark Lanegan following the news Tuesday that the Screaming Trees frontman and Queens of the Stone Age collaborator had passed away at age 57. The Screaming Trees Facebook shared a post mourning Lanegan as “our true brother.”....

www.98online.com

Variety

Eddie Vedder Says His ‘Body Started Shaking’ in Response to Mark Lanegan’s Death

Click here to read the full article. Eddie Vedder had a reaction to fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s passing this week that was not just tantamount to each-Seattle-rocker’s-death-diminishes me — he felt it deeply viscerally, as he described it during a concert at the city’s Benaroya Hall Tuesday night. “We felt good last night and excited… and then I got here at 4:00 and all of a sudden, my body started shaking a little bit,” Vedder told the crowd. “And I started to feel really terrible, and I think it was because I was having an allergic reaction to sadness. Because we...
SEATTLE, WA
Marietta Daily Journal

Eddie Vedder honors late rock great Mark Lanegan during Seattle concert

SEATTLE — It was obviously too big to ignore. Excited Eddie Vedder fans stood in snaking merch and bar lines in Benaroya Hall’s lobby before the Pearl Jam frontman played his second of two Seattle shows Tuesday night. But entering the hall, the energy was different than it was one joyous night earlier.
SEATTLE, WA
loudersound.com

The Mark Lanegan albums you should definitely own

For a man often depicted by the press as a lone wolf, the late Mark Lanegan was unusually collaborative throughout his decades in the music business. There were albums with Queens Of The Stone Age, Greg Dulli, Isobel Campbell and Soulsavers, and guest appearances on records by The Breeders, the Eagles Of Death Metal, Masters Of Reality, Mike Watt and Creature With The Atom Brain, to name but a few.
MUSIC
95 Rock KKNN

Members of the Seattle Music Community Remember Mark Lanegan

Mark Lanegan, mostly known for his work as the frontman for Screaming Trees, died yesterday (Feb. 22) at the age of 57, and it was another huge loss for the rock 'n' roll community. Rockers have been posting tributes all over social media since the news broke, but for the members of the Seattle music community, it's an especially intimate time.
SEATTLE, WA
WKYC

Chris Rock coming to Cleveland with "Ego Death" world tour

CLEVELAND — Chris Rock is coming to Cleveland!. The acclaimed stand-up comedian and actor will make a stop in Northeast Ohio during his new "Ego Death" world tour, performing a show at the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square. The tour, which includes more than 38 performances, will visit Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Afghan#Soundgarden
The Atlantic

The Unforgettable Mark Lanegan

Of the great male voices to come out of the grunge era—Kurt Cobain’s, Layne Staley’s, Chris Cornell’s—the greatest was Mark Lanegan’s. It was simultaneously the fullest and the most evacuated by sorrow, the warmest and the closest to the grave, the strongest and the most self-immolating, the purest and the most polluted, the largest-hearted and the loneliest. It had abjection in it, but also grandeur and glamour, and the kind of timbre that could lead an orchestra. It sounded like he had two sets of lungs and he’d almost worn both of them out. Lanegan, who was born in Ellensburg, Washington, and died yesterday at his home in Killarney in the southwest of Ireland, at the age of 57, was a giant of song: once heard, never forgotten.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Mark Lanegan Remembered by Friends, Family and Collaborators

As American Songwriter reported on Tuesday (Feb. 22), famed grunge singer Mark Lanegan passed away at the age of 57. The legendary singer was remembered throughout the day by friends, family, and collaborators. On Facebook, Lanegan’s longtime bandmate Barrett Martin wrote: “Our beloved brother, collaborator, and fellow pirate has passed...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Courtney Love remembers Mark Lanegan: “Safe travels Lanegan”

Courtney Love has remembered Mark Lanegan in a new post on social media. The grunge icon passed away at his home in Killarney, Ireland on Tuesday morning (February 22), age 57. Paying tribute on social media, Love posted of picture of the pair together along with the caption: “Safe travels...
MUSIC
UPI News

Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan dies at 57

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Mark Lanegan, the frontman for Screaming Trees and a signer with Queens of the Stone Age, has died, according to his official Twitter account. He was 57. "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland," the statement said. "No other information is available at this time."
CELEBRITIES
