ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Gary Brooker, ‘Whiter Shade of Pale’ singer-songwriter, dead at 76

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Gary Brooker, best known for the 1967 single “A Whiter Shade of Pale” as part of British rock band Procol Harum, has died at the age of 76, his representative confirmed to CNN Wednesday. A statement on a fan website, procolharum.com, said the musician had been...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Elton John and David Furnish release emotional statement – 'We are heartbroken'

Elton John and David Furnish have taken to social media to share a moving statement in support of Ukraine. Sharing the same picture, which features the country's blue and yellow flag, the stars wrote: "For over 20 years, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has supported some of the most vulnerable people in Ukraine with access to HIV services and care, as part of our commitment to communities across Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Brooker
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
George Harrison
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Bill Wyman
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Cat Stevens
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Keith Reid
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
Stamford Advocate

Procol Harum Frontman Gary Brooker Dead at 76

Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker, who led the band throughout their 55-year history and co-wrote and sang their 1967 classic “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” died at his home from cancer on Saturday, Feb. 19. He was 76. “His first single with Procol Harum, 1967’s ‘A Whiter Shade...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Singer Songwriter#British#Cnn#Procolharum Com#Rhythm Kings
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus is unrecognisable with a half-up bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it’d be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We’ve had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can’t forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Bob Saget: Investigators ‘offer new theory’ around Full House star’s cause of death

Authorities investigating Bob Saget’s death have reportedly come up with a new theory about what transpired in the hotel room where the comedian was found.Saget was found dead in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes in Florida on 9 January 2021. According to his family’s statement, he died of accidental trauma to the head. Investigators said there were no signs of drug use or alcohol in Saget’s passing, with the Medical Examiner’s office suggesting that the Full House actor had “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep”. The autopsy...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 Checked By Pooh Shiesty's Lawyer After He Claims The Rapper Snitched

Listeners can often find Wack 100 delivering commentary about Rap culture and his remarks often ignite a visceral response. Recently, Wack went viral after alleging that Pooh Shiesty, who is currently incarcerated and reportedly pleaded guilty to firearms charges, snitched to the authorities. This is a claim that could cause havoc for Shiesty behind bars as well as among his industry peers, and Shiesty's attorney, Bradford Cohen, stepped in to shut down the rumors.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Procol Harum Singer, Founding Member Gary Brooker Dies, 76; Ringo Starr, Billy Joel, Paul Stanley, and More Pay Tribute

Gary Brooker, singer and founding member of British rock band Procol Harum died on Feb. 19, following a battle with cancer. He was 76. “With the deepest regret we must announce the death on 19, February 2022 of Gary Brooker MBE, singer, pianist, and composer of Procol Harum, and a brightly-shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry,” said the band in a statement. “From his earliest onstage duets with his musician father, through his youthful recording career with Southend’s The Paramounts, Gary exhibited and developed a highly-individual talent. His first single with Procol Harum, 1967’s ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale,’ is widely regarded as defining ‘The Summer of Love,’ yet it could scarcely have been more different from the characteristic records of that era.”
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

The Saga Kontinues: Kanye West Objects To Divorce Once Again, Claims Kim K Can’t Prove He Wrote Instagram Attacks

Despite already replacing his estranged wife with one of her doppelgängers, Kanye West isn’t letting Kim Kardashian end their marriage without a fight. According to reports from TMZ, Kanye just filed legal documents, hoping to make his Instagram posts attacking Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others inadmissible in next week’s court hearing, where a judge will decide whether to restore Kim’s single status.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy