Blue Jackets place Joonas Korpisalo on injured reserve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets placed goaltender Joonas Korpisalo on injured reserve retroactive to February 15.

CBJ also activated forward Emil Bemstrom off the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list and loaned the forward to the Cleveland Monsters.

Columbus’ backup goaltender is Jean-Francois Berube who started in net Wednesday when CBJ beat Toronto 4-3 in overtime.

Korpisalo, 27, has missed the past three games with a lower body injury suffered in warmups at Calgary on February 15 and is day-to-day. He has gone 6-8-0 with a 3.82 goals-against average and .887 save percentage in 18 games this season. The native of Pori, Finland owns a 75-64-21 record with a 2.99 GAA, .903 SV% and three shutouts in 178 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season. He was selected by Columbus in the third round, 62 nd overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.

Bemstrom, 22, was placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list on February 7 and has missed the last seven games. He has registered two goals and two assists for four points with two penalty minutes, one game-winning goal and 22 shots, while averaging 10:05 of ice time in 13 games this season.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday, February 24 when they visit the Florida Panthers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.