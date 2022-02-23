ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jackets place Joonas Korpisalo on injured reserve

By Justin Holbrock
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets placed goaltender Joonas Korpisalo on injured reserve retroactive to February 15.

CBJ also activated forward Emil Bemstrom off the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list and loaned the forward to the Cleveland Monsters.

Columbus’ backup goaltender is Jean-Francois Berube who started in net Wednesday when CBJ beat Toronto 4-3 in overtime.

Korpisalo, 27, has missed the past three games with a lower body injury suffered in warmups at Calgary on February 15 and is day-to-day. He has gone 6-8-0 with a 3.82 goals-against average and .887 save percentage in 18 games this season.  The native of Pori, Finland owns a 75-64-21 record with a 2.99 GAA, .903 SV% and three shutouts in 178 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season.  He was selected by Columbus in the third round, 62 nd overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.

Bemstrom, 22, was placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list on February 7 and has missed the last seven games.  He has registered two goals and two assists for four points with two penalty minutes, one game-winning goal and 22 shots, while averaging 10:05 of ice time in 13 games this season.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday, February 24 when they visit the Florida Panthers.

