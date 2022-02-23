Why your photos and reports are more valuable during winter weather events

KXAN (AUSTIN) — The First Warning Weather team uses many different resources for forecasting winter weather events. But perhaps one of the most important tools in our toolbelt … is you.

With freezing rain in the forecast through the day Wednesday and Thursday, the trickiness of trying to pin down “who” is seeing “what” gets complicated.

There are a couple of reasons why your backyard reports/photos help us tell the weather story:

Winter weather can be finicky : The difference between liquid rain and freezing rain can be a matter of 1 to 2 degrees. Over the span of 16 counties and+170 miles, those small temperature differences can be overlooked by our radar and forecasting models. So while you may be seeing rain in your backyard, your neighbors 10 miles west could be seeing more of a frozen variety due temperatures being one degree colder.

Radar has a hard time “seeing”: Radar beams shoot higher the farther they reach away from the radar site. Given the frequent shallowness of these Arctic cold air layers, often times, the radar will ‘miss’ the wintry precipitation that may be falling underneath the beam. This is particularly the case in our far western Hill Country counties, over 50 miles away from the Granger and New Braunfels radars.

Ground truth is better than anything: If you’re seeing it happen in front of your eyes, it’s happening. And we want to know about it. Computers can glitch, radars can make miss things… but a viewer photo &/or report can help us figure out the truth the tech won’t tell us.

So, how can you help?

Photo submission via KXAN Weather app

Send us your photos, video &/or backyard reports via Report It on the KXAN Weather app, KXAN News app and KXAN.com

Report It submission at KXAN.com

Keep in mind:

Include your name, location & time at which the photo/video was taken Photos, videos look better on TV if shot horizontally Once you submit…keep an eye on your e-mail as we may ask you to fill out a permission slip so we can use that photo on air/web

