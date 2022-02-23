ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US deepens sanctions on smuggling network for Yemen Houthis

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and FATIMA HUSSEIN
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The United States added to sanctions Wednesday against what it said were members of an illicit financing network for Yemen’s Houthi rebels, responding to the Iran-backed group's recent escalation of drone and missile attacks on its oil-rich Gulf neighbors . The penalties from the...

