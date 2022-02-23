ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Dog turning on stove likely caused home fire, investigators say

By Mark Feuerborn, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXYJ0_0eMs6RTX00

TOPEKA, Kan. ( KSNT ) — A dog believed to have turned on a stove burner Monday morning accidentally started a fire in an apartment building, said the Topeka Fire Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKfNv_0eMs6RTX00
Moose (Photo courtesy of owner)

Firefighters responded around 9 a.m. to a report of a fire. TFD said when they got there, they found smoke coming out of an apartment.

Firefighters contained the fire and could not find any people inside. However, they did find and rescue two dogs in the home and treated one with oxygen.

Man found critically injured near downtown Wichita

Ruling the cause of the fire as accidental, TFD said it was “more likely than not associated with a dog turning a stove burner on.” Of the $1,000 in damage caused, TFD said $500 was in structural damage and $500 was in the loss of home contents.

The dogs’ owner, who asked not to be identified, spoke to KSNT about what happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSNBz_0eMs6RTX00
Moses (Photo courtesy of owner)

She and her dogs named Moses and Moose were all home safe on Tuesday evening and cleaning up after the fire.

Kansas infant hospitalized after being given recalled formula

Neither the owner nor TFD could confirm which dogs may have turned on a stove burner.

Moses, who appears to be a beagle mix, was able to get out of the home when the fire started. Moose, a black lab, was trapped in a room, but firefighters, saved him.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4U40_0eMs6RTX00
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfznC_0eMs6RTX00
    A Topeka apartment door hangs open to air out smoke inside from a fire. (KSNT Photo/Ryan Butler)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxQoA_0eMs6RTX00
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQNXO_0eMs6RTX00
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MKXs_0eMs6RTX00
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)

The owner said Moose was taken to the vet afterward and was expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Fire crews respond to grass fire in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita-area firefighters were called to put out a grass fire in south Wichita Monday morning. The fire started around 11 a.m. at Winchester and Grove. That is near 63rd Street South and Hydraulic. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around. KSN got a picture of it from one […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
City
Home, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Lawrence police save toddler from house fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Lawrence police officers were in the right place at the right time to help save a child from a house fire, the department said Saturday. Officers Stephen Ramsdell and Alex Brittain traveled Wednesday to Garnett to follow up on an investigation for a previous incident in Lawrence, according to the […]
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moses
KSN News

Missouri woman dies in southeast Kansas crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Missouri has died after a crash in southeast Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened on Saturday, February 26 at noon in Montgomery County at the intersection of County Road 2800 and County Road 5700. The KHP says 52-year-old Tony Hood, of Cherryvale, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Florida man dies after crash during police chase

The Kansas Highway Patrol changed the location of the crash. KSN has updated the information to be what is now stated in the crash log. NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Florida man has died while trying to elude police in northwest Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), on Saturday, Feb. 26, just after […]
FLORIDA STATE
KSN News

One person dead after crash during police chase

NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Florida man has died in Norton County after he allegedly ran from Kansas Highway Patrol on Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs, 29-year-old Derek Stortzom of Brooksville, Florida, was driving erratically when a trooper attempted to stop him. Stortzum was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado […]
NORTON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Stove#Tfd
KSN News

Community Taskforce finalizes Lofton letter to DOJ, holds a Q&A with WPD

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — During Monday’s meeting, the Community Taskforce located in Sedgwick County finalized its letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) asking for an investigation into Cedric Lofton’s in-custody death. The letter asks for the DOJ to investigate potential civil rights violations by Kansas Department for Children & Families (DCF), Wichita Police Department […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Fertilizer price spike hits your lawn and family farms

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — With questions over fertilizer prices, you may end up paying more this spring for your lawn. “It’s been amazing this year,” said Cathy Brady with Brady Nursery in Wichita. “I mean, since July, I’ve had seven price increases on fertilizer.” Brady says some products containing fertilizer have gone up 250 percent. […]
NEWTON, KS
KSN News

Free document shredding offered in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As you sort through your financial records to file your taxes this year, it is also a good time to check for any paperwork that needs to be shredded. Destroying documents with sensitive information is an important step in protecting you from identity fraud. Next week, the Kansas attorney general’s office […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy