Click here to read the full article. The 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards will broadcast live on Saturday, February 26th at 8 p.m. ET on BET. Internationally, the show will air on BET Africa at 20:00 CAT on February 27, followed by BET France on March 2 at 8:45 pm CEST. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning March 1. The ceremony will follow a virtual event that has been taking place this week. The Image Awards’ non-televised awards are being handed out during five virtual ceremonies to stretch across the...

YOUTUBE ・ 6 DAYS AGO