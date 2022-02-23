ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Middleweight Bout Added To MLW SuperFight 2022

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Major League Wrestling continues to round out its card for the upcoming SuperFight show. MLW has announced that Ikuro Kwon of CONTRA will face Ken Broadway in a middleweight showcase match in Charlotte, North Carolina. From MLW:. Ikuro Kwon vs. Ken Broadway signed for SuperFight in Charlotte this Saturday....

www.fightful.com

