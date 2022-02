COLBY - A three-point barrage combined with first-half shooting struggles would put the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team in a 37-29 halftime hole that the T-Birds would not be able to recover from in an 80-71 road loss at Colby Community College to end their season in the first round of the NJCAA Region VI Tournament at the Colby Events Center in Colby, Kansas on Saturday.

CLOUD COUNTY, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO