Kissimmee, FL

Deputies search for gunman who shot, killed 18-year-old man in Kissimmee neighborhood

By Jeff Deal, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County are looking for the person who shot and killed 18-year-old Jommil Jave Baez-Quinones in a Kissimmee neighborhood.

Deputies have not said if they know what led up to the killing.

Investigators said the shooting happened early Wednesday morning in the Indian Point neighborhood, near Poinciana Boulevard.

Channel 9 spoke to people who live in the area as well as investigators about what happened.

Not a lot of details have been released about what happened because the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office isn’t saying much.

One man who lives in the area said he woke up to deputies asking questions, and later found out a shooting had happened in front of his home with bullets that pierced his garage door.

Neighbors told Channel 9 the shooting happened on Indian Point Circle, in front of a lake.

No one on the area said they saw anything, but one woman said she did hear about eight gunshots that woke her up around 1:45 a.m.

Another neighbor said the violence upsets him, as it’s always been an otherwise safe neighborhood.

“We’ve been here a long time, since 1994,” said neighbor Thien Nguyen. “We didn’t have nothing, no problems. But last night, I had problems.”

Another neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said deputies asked her to turn in surveillance video from her home.

She said her camera was able to catch two cars zooming down the street at the time of the shooting, a Chevy and a Lexus.

Court records show Baez-Quinones lived about five minutes from the shooting.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Alicia B-G
5d ago

Is the guy in the picture the victim? If so, then it was probably a revenge killing, he has the tear drop tattoo. What bothers me is that these gangbangers run our streets like it's the Wild West putting a lot of innocent people in harm's way.

Reply
2
 

