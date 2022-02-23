Avian flu found in some Florida bird species

© Associated Press / Brynn Anderson

A strain of the avian flu has been detected in multiple species of birds in Florida, officials announced Tuesday.

Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza strain H5 2.3.4.4 were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a press release. The strain was found in a lesser scaup, black vultures and other species.

There is a low risk of transmission to humans and there have been no known human infections of the strain in North America to date, the agency noted.

The FWC said it is investigating bird mortalities in Brevard, Indian River and Volusia counties believed to be caused by the strain, which has been documented in the U.S. since 2021 and was recently detected in a hunter-harvested blue-winged teal in Palm Beach County last month.

Officials advised the public to "avoid handling sick or dead wildlife, prohibit the contact of domestic birds with wild birds" and report any wild bird deaths to the FWC for investigation.

The agency noted that it is working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Florida Department of Health and other wildlife researchers to investigate wild bird deaths.

Detections of the avian flu in birds have also been reported in other states this month, including New York, Virginia and Kentucky. Despite the reports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier in the month that the risk to the general public's health is low.