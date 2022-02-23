ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Avian flu found in some Florida bird species

By Rachel Scully
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEZx0_0eMs5F1Q00
© Associated Press / Brynn Anderson

A strain of the avian flu has been detected in multiple species of birds in Florida, officials announced Tuesday.

Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza strain H5 2.3.4.4 were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a press release. The strain was found in a lesser scaup, black vultures and other species.

There is a low risk of transmission to humans and there have been no known human infections of the strain in North America to date, the agency noted.

The FWC said it is investigating bird mortalities in Brevard, Indian River and Volusia counties believed to be caused by the strain, which has been documented in the U.S. since 2021 and was recently detected in a hunter-harvested blue-winged teal in Palm Beach County last month.

Officials advised the public to "avoid handling sick or dead wildlife, prohibit the contact of domestic birds with wild birds" and report any wild bird deaths to the FWC for investigation.

The agency noted that it is working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Florida Department of Health and other wildlife researchers to investigate wild bird deaths.

Detections of the avian flu in birds have also been reported in other states this month, including New York, Virginia and Kentucky. Despite the reports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier in the month that the risk to the general public's health is low.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Rockets kill 70 Ukrainian soldiers, huge Russian column approaches Kyiv

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed by a Russian rocket attack and dozens of civilians have died in "barbaric" shelling, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday, as a huge Russian military convoy approached the capital Kyiv. Fierce resistance on the ground has so far denied...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
The Hill

First jury trial against accused Jan. 6 rioter begins

The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Wild Birds#Avian Influenza#Fwc#The General Public
The Hill

The Hill

490K+
Followers
59K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy