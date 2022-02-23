ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Rivian Stock Is Down Today

By Howard Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

What happened

The stock market has been mixed today, with an early morning surge in the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq giving up gains as the morning progressed. But even when the market was in the green early today, shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were tanking. After dropping as much as 7% earlier, Rivian shares were down 6.4% as of 11:35 a.m. ET.

So what

Rivian stock has had quite a ride since its initial public offering (IPO) last fall. After more than doubling from its IPO price, Rivian shares are down 40% so far in 2022, and are more than 20% below its $78 IPO price.

Several billionaire investors including George Soros have used that drop as an opportunity to take a stake in Rivian, according to recent filings. But shares are still dropping today, and it may be related to opposition that is growing from the community where it plans to build its second manufacturing facility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDxFZ_0eMs55HP00

Image source: Rivian Automotive.

Now what

In December 2021, Rivian announced its expansion with plans to build a second manufacturing plant to be located in Georgia. The project represents a $5 billion investment, according to the company. Now, due to increasing local opposition to the plant, locally elected officials won't be voting on rezoning related to the project, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

Instead, the state of Georgia now has to step in to continue moving the project ahead. The report said hundreds of thousands of residents are against the proposed new plant. While the state will be able to push the project ahead more easily than the local government, any big facility like that ultimately needs a good relationship with the local community.

A Rivian spokesperson responded to the report saying the company will hold community meetings this spring. He added, "For us to be successful in Georgia, it's important that we spend time listening to local concerns, addressing them as best we can." Investors will be watching to see if the company can satisfy those concerns moving forward.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Soros
Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Sell Shiba Inu Now -- and 2 Reasons to Buy Even More

Shiba Inu faces a dismal overall cryptocurrency market and several up-and-coming rivals. But it also has some potential catalysts on the way, notably including the Shibarium launch and a metaverse opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Atlanta#Ev#Rivian Automotive#Rivn#Ipo
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Latch is trading short-term profitability for long-term cash flow potential. Olo's dollar-based net retention rate of 120% offers promise to investors. SEMrush already owns a profit margin of 13% yet is still in growth mode. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

Oil prices are soaring along with everything else in this inflationary period. The spike is causing production forecasts to rise to record levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

The red-hot housing market isn’t sustainable—CoreLogic forecasts home price growth to slow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Entering into 2020, the nation already didn't have enough homes built to satisfy millennials who were entering into their peak first-time home-buying years. Then the COVID-19 crisis struck. The ensuing record low mortgage rates and flexible work from home policies—which allowed buyers to expand their home search further into the burbs—only attracted more buyers into an already tight and competitive market. Simply put: The pandemic created a perfect storm in the housing market.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Stocks in 2022 to Buy Now

Starbucks continues to lead its industry and still has massive growth opportunities. Supply chain disruptions hurt Roku's profits, but the headwind is likely short-term. Buying shares of this growing athletic apparel brand should pay off in 10 years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
166K+
Followers
81K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy