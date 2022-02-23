ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softball Looks to Defend Region and District Titles

By Betsy Price
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 5 days ago

After one of the most successful seasons in program history in 2021, it’s time for Delaware Tech’s softball team to try to equal or improve on those accolades and achievements.

“Our goal this season is for each player to be the best student-athlete they can be, and for the team to make the playoffs,” said Head Coach Guy Wilkins, who had his own personal accomplishment in 2021 when he won his 100th game as the program’s head coach.

The team returns four of last year’s all-region selections – infielder Macey Myers, infielder and pitcher Logan Walls, outfielder Colleen Cosbey, and pitcher Lauren Smith. Smith was named 2021 Region 19 Pitcher of the Year when she finished with a 10-1 record in region play, and Myers led the nation in batting average for most of the season.

In addition, Jada Courtney is a returning infielder, Kaniah James is a dual threat in the outfield and at catcher, Carly Collins is a returning pitcher, and Camryn Quirk is a returning outfielder. Wilkins said all of his returning players are great fielders and solid hitters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T08m3_0eMs4xSF00

New to this year’s team are Kandice Schlabach, Kylie Krueger, and Couri Smith, all of whom earned all-state honors in high school last year. They are joined by Jenna Donovan and Carlin Quinn, who earned all-conference honors in high school. Julia Brown, an infielder from New Jersey, rounds out the newcomers.

“All of our new players bring speed and power to this year’s lineup,” Wilkins said.

The first weekend of March will allow fans the first chance to catch this year’s team in action, as Delaware Tech hosts Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland on March 5, and Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester on March 6.

As long as the team plays together and has fun, Wilkins said they should have a successful season.

PHOTOS:
Top: Kylie Kruger is a former all-state high school player from Sussex Tech High School joining this year’s softball team at third base and first base.

Bottom: Kandice Schlabach is a former all-state high school player from Delmarva Christian High School who will play a key role in the outfield and at the plate.

