Public Safety

Dog turning on stove likely caused home fire, investigators say

By Mark Feuerborn, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjMvc_0eMs4uo400

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) — A dog believed to have turned on a stove burner Monday morning accidentally started a fire in an apartment building, said the Topeka Fire Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKfNv_0eMs4uo400
Moose (Photo courtesy of owner)

Firefighters responded around 9 a.m. to a report of a structure fire. TFD said when they got there, they found smoke coming out of an apartment building.

Firefighters contained the fire and could not find any people inside. However, they did find and rescue two dogs in the home and treated one with oxygen.

Ruling the cause of the fire as accidental, TFD said it was “more likely than not associated with a dog turning a stove burner on.” Of the $1,000 in damage caused, TFD said $500 was in structural damage and $500 was in the loss of home contents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSNBz_0eMs4uo400
Moses (Photo courtesy of owner)

The owner of the dogs, who asked not to be identified, spoke to KSNT about what happened.

She and her dogs named Moses and Moose were all home safe as of Tuesday evening and cleaning up after the fire.

Neither the owner nor TFD could confirm which of the dogs may have turned on a stove burner.

Moses, who appears to be a beagle mix, was able to get out of the home when the fire started. Moose, a black lab, was trapped in a room in the home, but firefighters were able to save him.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4U40_0eMs4uo400
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfznC_0eMs4uo400
    A Topeka apartment door hangs open to air out smoke inside from a fire. (KSNT Photo/Ryan Butler)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxQoA_0eMs4uo400
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQNXO_0eMs4uo400
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MKXs_0eMs4uo400
    Topeka apartment fire, Feb. 21, 2022. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)

The owner said Moose was taken to the vet afterward and was expected to be OK.

KEYC

Authorities investigating cause of Madison Lake house fire

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Madison Lake early Thursday morning. The fire started around 2:15 a.m. at a home on Lakewood Drive in Madison Lake. The home was significantly damaged by the fire, as well as a vehicle. Firefighters were...
MADISON LAKE, MN
WRAL News

Cause of fire at Fayetteville church under investigation

Fayetteville, N.C. — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a Fayetteville church Sunday. Firefighters said upon arrived to Clinton Chapel Holiness Church on Hooks Street Sunday afternoon they found smoke coming from inside the building. Crews worked to battle the fire and they were able to...
KSLTV

Fire causes extensive damage to home in Hyrum

HYRUM, Utah — Several crews were called out Sunday after a fire broke out inside the garage of a home in Hyrum. The incident occurred in the area of 300 North and 750 West around 1:30 p.m. Lt. Kendall Christensen with the Hyrum City Fire Department said crews arrived...
HYRUM, UT
WAND TV

Cause of Springfield fire under investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The cause of a Springfield fire is under investigation Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a structure fire in the 3200 block of Victoria Drive. Smoke was showing when firefighters arrived. The fire has been extinguished, but now investigators are headed to the scene to determine where...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
