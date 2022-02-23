ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrating a Jayhawk victory with KU's Brian Hanni

By Sports Daily
KFH Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ChsLB_0eMs4hZr00

Hour 2 - On Wednesdays Bruce and Jacob welcome Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni to Sports Daily. Today we talk a little 'Hawks after their latest victory over their in-state rival.

Kansas City Star

Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball vs. Baylor Bears: Lineups, time, TV, facts

When/where: 7 p.m. Saturday at Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas. TV/radio: ESPN/WHB (810 AM) About No. 5 Kansas (23-4, 12-2 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series with Baylor, 35-7. The Jayhawks have won five of the last seven games and 16 of 19 in the series. … The Jayhawks won the first meeting between the teams this season, 83-59, on Feb. 5 at Allen Fieldhouse. Christian Braun scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji had 18 points and nine boards and Jalen Wilson 15 points and seven boards for KU. Adam Flagler scored 16 points and Kendall Brown 12 for Baylor. ... KU is 14-4 vs. Baylor at Ferrell Center. KU is 2-2 in the last four meetings in Waco. ... The two teams have split the season series the past two seasons and three times in four years. ... KU handed the Bears their first loss of the season (after 18 victories) a year ago, 71-58, on Feb. 27, 2021 at Allen. … Bill Self is 27-6 versus Baylor as KU coach. … KU has 23 wins for the 32nd time in the last 33 seasons, a streak which started during the 1989-90 season. … KU has 12 league wins for the 22nd consecutive season. … Self is 752-227 all-time, including 545-122 while at Kansas. … Kansas is 19-1 when leading at the half. … Ochai Agbaji has 1,444 career points which puts him at 26th on the all-time KU scoring list. His 224 career three-point field goals have him at seventh on the all-time KU list. … Agbaji has scored in double figures in the 26 games he’s played in this season, tying Wayne Simien’s 2004-05 season for the longest single-season streak in the Self era. Agbaji has scored at least 20 points in 15 games this season and 22 times in his career. … Christian Braun has scored 20+ points in five games this season and eight times in his career. … Jalen Wilson has scored in double figures 12 times this season — 10 times in the last 12 games.
Kansas City Star

‘We were offended’: How a fire ignited a Kansas Jayhawks women’s basketball revival

Holly Kersgieter tied her basketball shoes then quickly made her way outside Allen Fieldhouse, joining the rest of her teammates at their coach’s request. Brandon Schneider hadn’t explained the reason for the get-together. But as Kersgieter stepped to the fieldhouse’s front lawn on a windy afternoon in early October, she sensed something bizarre was about to happen.
Texoma's Homepage

6 Texoma teams remain in high school basketball playoffs

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Six teams remain in the high school basketball playoffs, with two TAPPS teams playing in the state tournament. Both Christ Academy’s girls and boys teams are in the state tournament in Waco. Tobin McDuff will make the trip to cover it. Both games will tip off Thursday. Christ Academy boys Christ Academy […]
The Shawnee News-Star

Meeker squads conclude season

MEEKER — The 2021-22 basketball season was concluded for Meeker’s entries Saturday at a 3A regional. Meeker’s boys fell to Christian Heritage 99-35. Freshman Treyvon Compton was Meeker’s high scorer with 12, followed by Jason Brewer and Evan Tirey with seven each. Braxton Bussell scored six points. ...
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

'A lost opportunity': KU misses chance to claim Big 12 crown in Waco, but Jayhawks control their own destiny

WACO, Tex. — Ochai Agbaji looked over to Dajuan Harris in the heat of Kansas basketball’s top-10 matchup with Baylor on the road. The senior and Big 12 Player of the Year front runner knew what was at stake. Agbaji said he and his point guard talked briefly about finishing strong, as the Jayhawks’ season-long goal was right in front of them. They needed to overcome a small deficit to do so, but overcoming deficits late in games is something this KU team has done on several occasions during Big 12 play. If anything, Agbaji has built his national and conference player of the year resume on being clutch in big moments. His teammates have helped in those moments, too.
KSNT News

Washburn Rural wrestling goes back-to-back, Oviatt, others win individual titles

SALINA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural won its second straight 6A wrestling team state title on Saturday. The Junior Blues were boosted to the win by two individual state champs. Aiden Boline won the 160-pound title and Austin Fager was crowned at 183-pounds. Three other individuals from our area won state titles. Hayden Oviatt won the […]
