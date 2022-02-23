ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson finds humor and heart in the classroom

By Fresh Air
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the new sitcom Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson stars as a rookie second grade teacher in an under-resourced, majority Black public elementary school in Philadelphia. Brunson, who is also the show's creator and showrunner, says she conceived of the mockumentary with her mother in mind. The fictional Abbott Elementary is exactly...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Students in one classroom at Isaac Dickson Elementary feel the beat

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is movement and music in one Isaac Dickson Elementary School classroom. Students in Jennifer Sheak Fowler's classroom have been enjoying beautiful sounds from West Africa. They're also learning about the type of dancing that is celebrated there. "The idea of using these full body...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Parade

Brace Yourself! A New NCIS Spinoff Is Headed to Your TV Screen

NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Why Paramount Ordered More Episodes Instead of Renewing the Series

Last week, Paramount and Taylor Sheridan announced several projects that affect the growing “Yellowstone” and “1883” universe. “1883” was the first spin-off show to be developed by Paramount. It launched this past December and has done extremely well for the streaming service. That’s partially why Paramount ordered more episodes of the prequel series. But, that’s not the same as renewing it for Season 2.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Glams Up Like a Barbie Doll in New Photo

It looks like “Alaskan Bush People” star Rain Brown is a literal Barbie girl in a Barbie world!. In a recent Instagram post, the 19-year-old television personality gets all dolled up, literally, while sporting a stunning pink ball gown. And I must admit, the leafy background really goes well with the colors in this photo. If Hollywood decided to make a live-action Barbie movie, Brown is the person to call. Now, all that’s missing is the tiara.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Us Weekly

Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Karen and Deon Are Considering More Kids After 14th

The more, the merrier? Karen Derrico and Deon Derrico already have 14 kids — but the Doubling Down With the Derricos stars aren’t opposed to expanding. “We have not shut the factory down, and I can’t tell you when we will, to be honest,” Deon, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 15. “From my perspective, I just have that empty nester fear. I want to always have a child, a baby, in the house with us. That’s how I feel.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Essence

‘Abbott Elementary’ Praised For Featuring Black Muslim Girl In Colorful Hijabs

Quinta Brunson doesn’t miss – and it shows. When it comes to television and film, it’s important for us as a community to feel seen both on and off-screen. With Quinta Brunson’s skyrocket-rating Abbott Elementary, the former Buzzfeed star is using her platform to ensure that her community, especially in her hometown of Philadelphia, feels properly represented from the teachers down to the students.
SOCIETY
tvinsider.com

Ask Matt: ‘Abbott Elementary’s Unprincipled Principal

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
TV SERIES
Parade

Abbott Elementary Isn’t a Reality Show, But It’s the Perfect Sitcom for Today’s Reality—Get the Scoop on Season 1!

It feels like there hasn’t been a new sitcom to be excited about for a long time. That is, until the Season 1 premiere of Abbott Elementary showed up on ABC in late 2021. The series about the faculty at an inner-city Philadelphia grammar school trends every week on Twitter, has a 100% Fresh Critic Rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is the first-ever ABC comedy on ABC quadruple its premiere episode’s ratings since its initial airing, thanks to fans finding it largely on digital platforms. So people really like it. Why?
TV SERIES
The Ringer

How ‘Abbott Elementary’ Revived the Network Sitcom

The sitcom won’t die. For more than 75 years, the genre has been a fallout bunker in culture’s nuclear wasteland, because if there’s anything universal in this world, it’s situational high jinks. Despite this resilience, TV critics and executives have obsessed over the demise of sitcoms for years. In 1999, Entertainment Weekly proclaimed “The Death of the Sitcom” was upon us. Fifteen years later, Grantland writer (and Ringer contributor) Andy Greenwald gave a similar eulogy; he was followed a few years later by Vulture. Most recently Time “pour[ed] one out” for the form. These types of proclamations happen so regularly they might as well be a rite of passage. Typically, the impending doom is inspired by falling ratings, a season of quickly canceled shows, or fear that there will never be another zeitgeisty phenomenon like Friends or The Office until there is one, because TV is pop culture’s greatest reincarnation cycle.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Classroom#Abbott Elementary#Buzzfeedvideo
iheart.com

Mom Shamed For Giving Daughter Food With Offensive Message Hidden In It

Most moms and dads find parenting incredibly rewarding, but even the best parents can find raising children challenging. When times are tough, especially with younger kids, it can be difficult for mothers and fathers to express exactly how they are feeling. Well one frustrated mother found a creative way to vent to her young child, and she shared video of it on TikTok.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
POPSUGAR

Tyler James Williams Always Knew "Abbott Elementary" Would Be a Success

Tyler James Williams has come a long way from playing the titular character on "Everybody Hates Chris." The 29-year-old actor took a break from sitcoms for years, starring in dramas like "The Walking Dead" and "Dear White People" — but his good friend, Quinta Brunson, pitched him a workplace mockumentary series he just couldn't say no to.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Will Janine and Gregory End Up Together on "Abbott Elementary"? Here Are the Chances

ABC's new mockumentary "Abbott Elementary" follows a group of passionate (and eccentric) teachers at the titular school as they forge friendships and help one another meet the challenges of working in an underfunded school district. While the breakout workplace comedy deftly highlights real issues that exist within the US public education system, there's also tons of humor and heart. For instance, there's what seems to be the beginning of a slow-burn romance between the optimistic second-grade teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson) and the new resident substitute teacher, Gregory (Tyler James Williams). It's one plot line fans have been following with bated breath since the beginning, and every time a spark of their undeniable chemistry flies on screen, we can't help but wonder if these two will finally give in to their feelings! So, will Janine and Gregory ever get together officially?
BROOKLYN, NY
WABE

Filmed in Atlanta, 'Single Drunk Female' stars and creator find humor in recovery

Freeform’s new TV series, “Single Drunk Female,” finds humor in the unlikely territory of addiction recovery. The show, filmed in Atlanta, stars Sophia Black-D’Elia as Samantha Fink. Samantha is a writer in her late twenties who moves back home with her overbearing mother to sober up and avoid jail time after a spectacularly embarrassing public breakdown. Samantha’s mom, Carol, is played by Ally Sheedy, and the show was written and produced by Simone Finch. All three women joined “City Lights” senior producer Kim Drobes via Zoom to talk about the new show that’s been called “witty and relatable” and “achingly funny.”
ATLANTA, GA
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy