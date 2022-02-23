Florence + The Machine Kicks Off New Era Of Music With 'King' Release

Photo: Getty Images

A new era of Florence + The Machine is upon us!

The English indie rock band released its first single Wednesday — "King." The band released the song digitally with an accompanying five-minute-long music video , directed by Autumn de Wilde .

It's Florence + The Machine's first release since its fourth studio album High As Hope in 2018. Frontwoman Florence Welch has released singles since then, however, including " Call Me Cruella " featured in Disney's Cruella and COVID-19 rallying cry " Light of Love " in 2020.

Welch shared a cryptic message earlier this week teasing new music. "Something's coming," she said on social media along with a tarot card-esque photo that says "King." Fans have speculated it was the release of new music — which was confirmed with the release of King on Wednesday. But fans have noticed something else. 👀

On Florence + The Machine's website , the homepage is a screen with 15 tarot cards. One of the tarot cards was flipped to reveal "King."

Are we getting 15 new Florence + The Machine songs? It's possible.

There have also been billboards spotted around London teasing the release of new music and letters have mailed to fans that say "King" along with a "Chapter 1" on the envelope. The band hasn't confirmed anything specifically yet.

You can watch the "King" music video below .