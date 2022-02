WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men during an in-progress catalytic converter theft. Authorities state that on February 14 at approximately 12:20 p.m., an officer on patrol responded to the 2200 block of North Claymont Street for a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, the officer located two subjects, 42-year-old Antoan Carroll and 57-year-old Terrance Graham, actively removing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. As the officer approached the subjects, Carroll fled on foot. He was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. Graham was also taken into custody and found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 10 DAYS AGO