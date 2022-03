SPARTANBURG — The Courtleigh Building in downtown Spartanburg is completing renovations and will celebrate its makeover next month. The five-floor building four blocks south of Main Street has more than 38,000 square feet of leasable office and retail space available. In addition to a redesigned lobby and offices, work included a new façade, roof, cooling towers, carpet and interior paint. Offices and suites range from 120 square feet to 5,000 square feet, and some are furnished with desks and tables.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO