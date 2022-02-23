ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills sign Siran Neal to three-year contract extension

By Kyle Evans
 5 days ago
The Buffalo Bills have re-signed defensive back and special teams ace Siran Neal to a three-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Neal was selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has missed just one game over his four-year career.

Over the last four seasons, Neal has racked up 35 tackles, forced three fumbles and recovered two fumbles on special teams. On defense, the defensive back has totaled 48 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack since coming to Buffalo.

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Appear To Have Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Although some are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott; Stephen Jones says the veteran running back isn’t going anywhere. “I want that guy on my team,” the Cowboys EVP said via Jon Machota. “You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Linked To 2 Teams If He Comes Out Of Retirement

If legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady were to come out of retirement and play the 2022 season, it seems likely that it would be for one of two teams. Brady, 44, officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is most likely done with his playing career.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Addressed The Amari Cooper Situation On Monday

Over the last several weeks, there has been widespread speculation about the future of wide receiver Amari Cooper with the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper still has three years remaining on his contract, with a cap hit of $22 million in each of those seasons. There has been talk recently that the Cowboys want to re-sign the younger Michael Gallup, who is coming off an ACL injury, and build their receiving corps around him and CeeDee Lamb.
NFL
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

Ali Marpet

Former Hobart College star offensive lineman Ali Marpet announced his retirement from the NFL in an Instagram post on Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Marpet (@alimarpet) Marpet was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the ... Hobart alum Ali Marpet named to NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Kyler Murray’s Agent Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

After saying Aaron Rodgers is well worth over $50 million per year to the Green Bay Packers, Erik Burkhardt has now turned his attention to his own client. On Monday, Kyler Murray’s agent released a lengthy statement that boils down to one thing: pay Kyler. Burkhardt’s address opens with...
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres drop sixth straight with 4-2 loss to Stars

The Buffalo Sabres dropped their sixth straight game on Sunday afternoon with a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Buffalo couldn’t get much going in the first 40 minutes of the game and that ended up costing them despite a really good third period. The Sabres outshot Dallas 23-5 in the final frame, but only scored one goal.
NHL
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
FingerLakes1.com

SYRACUSE SPEAKS: Glimmers of Good (podcast)

In this episode of Syracuse Speaks, Alex Ackerman shares the good and the frustrating about one of Syracuse’s most recent games against the Rochester Americans. The game featured a masterful penalty kill, the welcome return of Gemel Smith to the Crunch’s home ice and Syracuse’s score sheet, and unfortunately, an overtime loss. With two months remaining in the regular season, Alex takes a deeper look than she has before at the current standings in the North Division and discusses why it would behoove the Crunch to get deeper into the field than just 5th place by the time the season ends. She takes into consideration the new playoff format and, later on in the podcast, makes a not-so-bold prediction about how the playoff field in the Eastern Conference is going to play out.
NHL
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowler Announces Retirement After Seven Seasons in NFL

A Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl offensive lineman is calling it a career. On Sunday, Ali Marpet of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL after playing seven seasons in the league. Jenna Laine of ESPN reported that Marpet decided to retire due to concerns for his overall health.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit report

As soon as reports came out that Fox NFL analyst Troy Aikman was in deep negotiations with ESPN to be their new Monday Night Football analyst, the news sent shockwaves across the NFL world and opened up a whole slew of questions about what happens next and how the dominoes fall for ESPN, Fox, Amazon, and other networks.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Is Considering Changes To The Way Teams Punt

After the league took aim at changing kickoffs a few years ago, we could be getting some tweaks to how NFL teams line up for and execute punts. When the NFL made changes to the kickoff process, they did so in order to try to make the play safer. That appears to be what the league is looking for as it analyzes punting plays.
NFL
