Bills sign Siran Neal to three-year contract extension

The Buffalo Bills have re-signed defensive back and special teams ace Siran Neal to a three-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

Neal was selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has missed just one game over his four-year career.

Over the last four seasons, Neal has racked up 35 tackles, forced three fumbles and recovered two fumbles on special teams. On defense, the defensive back has totaled 48 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack since coming to Buffalo.

