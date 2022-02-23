ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Celebrity Names You've Been Mispronouncing

Lindsay Lohan recently revealed on TikTok that the entire world had been pronouncing her last name wrong, which got us wondering just how many other celebrities’ names we’ve been pronouncing wrong this entire time. For example, did you know Rihanna’s name is actually pronounced rih-ANNA? Scroll on to check out a handful of celebrities whose names have long been butchered by the media and the general public, and find out how to properly pronounce them, too!

1. Lindsay Lohan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCjDZ_0eMs2wmm00
Photo: Getty Images

Last Name Pronounced: LOW-en

2. Chrissy Teigen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cyn27_0eMs2wmm00
Photo: Getty Images

Last Name Pronounced: TIE-gen

3. Saoirse Ronan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6qw9_0eMs2wmm00
Photo: Getty Images

First Name Pronounced: SEER-sha

4. Teresa Guidice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvSKY_0eMs2wmm00
Photo: Getty Images

Last Name Pronounced: Joo-DEE-Chay

5. Amanda Seyfried

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5Voy_0eMs2wmm00
Photo: Getty Images

Last Name Pronunciation: SIGH-frid

6. Ralph Fiennes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCwl3_0eMs2wmm00
Photo: Getty Images

Full Name Pronounced: RAYF Fine-z

7. Martin Scorsese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RCDo_0eMs2wmm00
Photo: Getty Images

Last Name Pronounced: Scor-SEZ-ee

8. Steve Buscemi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmsI2_0eMs2wmm00
Photo: Getty Images

Last Name Pronounced: BOO-semi

9. Isla Fisher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186aPH_0eMs2wmm00
Photo: Getty Images

Pronounced: EYE-la

10. Rihanna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yr8cI_0eMs2wmm00
Photo: Getty Images

Name Pronounced: Rih-ANNA

11. Alicia Silverstone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ww8lu_0eMs2wmm00
Photo: Getty Images

Name Pronounced: Ah-LEE-see-ah

12. Camila Cabello

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhJiX_0eMs2wmm00
Photo: Getty Images

Name Pronounced: Cam-EE-la Cab-AY-o

13. Kesha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gWGJ_0eMs2wmm00
Photo: Getty Images

Name Pronounced: Keh-sha

14. Zendaya

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8vm4_0eMs2wmm00
Photo: Getty Images

Name Pronounced: Zen-DAY-uh

15. Timothée Chalamet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08kLv2_0eMs2wmm00
Photo: Getty Images

Name Pronounced: TIM-oh-TAY

PennLive.com

Lindsay Lohan slyly informs everyone we’ve all been pronouncing her name wrong: TikTok

Lindsay Lohan has just joined TikTok. And the first post she published drew attention to the fact we've all been mispronouncing her name this whole time. Metro UK reports how the 35-year-old actress's introductory TikTok video was a very simple, 15-second clip: In it, the actress holds the phone's camera to her face and says, "Hey everyone, it's Lindsay Lohan, and guess what, now I'm on TikTok!"
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
PopSugar

We've Been Saying Lindsay Lohan's Name Wrong All Along

Turns out, we've been pronouncing Lindsay Lohan's name wrong this entire time! In her TikTok debut on Feb. 7, the 35-year-old star introduced herself on the platform. "Hey everyone, it's Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I'm on TikTok," she says in the five-second clip, but it's the way she emphasizes Low-en that has fans shaken to their core. "I thought it was LoHAAAN," one user commented on Lohan's introductory video. Another user apologized, writing, "I'm sorry I've said your name wrong my entire life." Check out the video below!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lindsay Lohan fans shocked to learn they’ve been mispronouncing her name after star joins TikTok

In case you missed it, Lindsay Lohan is now on TikTok.The 35-year-old actress joined TikTok earlier this month, where she recently went viral for her special tribute to the film that launched her career, The Parent Trap. The video, which gained more than 10m views on the app, showed Lohan lip-synching a famous line from the move: "I have class and you don't." Fans were thrilled by the recreation and shared their love for the original movie in the comments.Now, Lohan's first TikTok featured on her official account is making the rounds for its unusual pronunciation of her last name....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Miley Cyrus is unrecognisable with a half-up bouffant

If I had to pick a word to sum up Miley Cyrus and her beauty looks, it'd be chameleon. The singer has rocked so many different looks and has rocked each and every one of them. Seriously. We've had ringlet curls that gave us all the Dolly Parton vibes, seriously messy bedhead and even an 80s mum haircut. We also can't forget the moment she dyed her hair platinum blonde, made mullets cool again and even sported a hairdo that reminded us of Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kourtney Kardashian's Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Younger sister Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child earlier this month must have made Kourtney Kardashian extra-broody, as some of the 42-year-old Poosh founder's close friends are hinting that she and 46-year-old fiancé Travis Barker are actively "trying" to get pregnant! Wow! Although we're not really that surprised!
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he's also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman's known as "Mama Doris" (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she's built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn't happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Flows in a Peach Draped Dress and Platform Sandals at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Kerry Washington flows in a peachy gown for the NAACP Image Awards. The awards are taking place tonight in Los Angeles and airing on BET. Some of tonight's attendees include Issa Rae, Zendaya, Angela Bassett and Tracee Ellis Ross. In a tweet, Washington unveiled her breath-taking look. For the outfit, Washington donned a peach out-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad gown that featured a train and a draped bodice that added even more volume to her garment. As for accessories, she carried a metallic pink clutch that matched her color scheme and shined with silver hardware and...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The "House of Gucci" star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga's ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
