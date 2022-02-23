15 Celebrity Names You've Been Mispronouncing
Lindsay Lohan recently revealed on TikTok that the entire world had been pronouncing her last name wrong, which got us wondering just how many other celebrities’ names we’ve been pronouncing wrong this entire time. For example, did you know Rihanna’s name is actually pronounced rih-ANNA? Scroll on to check out a handful of celebrities whose names have long been butchered by the media and the general public, and find out how to properly pronounce them, too!
1. Lindsay Lohan
Last Name Pronounced: LOW-en
2. Chrissy Teigen
Last Name Pronounced: TIE-gen
3. Saoirse Ronan
First Name Pronounced: SEER-sha
4. Teresa Guidice
Last Name Pronounced: Joo-DEE-Chay
5. Amanda Seyfried
Last Name Pronunciation: SIGH-frid
6. Ralph Fiennes
Full Name Pronounced: RAYF Fine-z
7. Martin Scorsese
Last Name Pronounced: Scor-SEZ-ee
8. Steve Buscemi
Last Name Pronounced: BOO-semi
9. Isla Fisher
Pronounced: EYE-la
10. Rihanna
Name Pronounced: Rih-ANNA
11. Alicia Silverstone
Name Pronounced: Ah-LEE-see-ah
12. Camila Cabello
Name Pronounced: Cam-EE-la Cab-AY-o
13. Kesha
Name Pronounced: Keh-sha
14. Zendaya
Name Pronounced: Zen-DAY-uh
15. Timothée Chalamet
Name Pronounced: TIM-oh-TAY
Comments / 0