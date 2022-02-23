ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston College vs. NC State: Final Thoughts & Prediction

By A.J. Black
 6 days ago

Boston College continues their busy stretch of games on Wednesday night as they head to Raleigh to play NC State. Both teams are looking to grab their second win in a row as the Eagles trounced Florida State on Monday, while the Wolfpack took care of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pibpj_0eMs2vu300

The health of the Eagles remains a storyline to watch. DeMarr Langford who scored a career high 23 points last week, has missed the past game and a half with a toe injury. His status remains up in the air, while the status of forward TJ Bickerstaff who has missed two weeks with a leg injury also remains a mystery.

Boston College (10-16, 5-11 ACC) at NC State (11-16, 7-7 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, February 23 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: RSN (NESN), Eric Collins, Mike Gminski
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
  • Opening Betting Line: NC State (-6)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 25% chance of winning this game

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (154) Florida State (101)

Projected Starting Lineup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMy0R_0eMs2vu300

Series History: N.C. State holds a 15-12 lead in the all-time series between the two schools. BC is 8-14 in ACC play against the Wolfpack. NCSU swept the 2020-21 regular season series.

Three Storylines to Watch:

1. Health and Stamina of the Eagles: NC State may be having a really poor season, but they had a strong showing last game against Georgia Tech. BC on the other hand is still missing two starters, and are heading into their third game in five days. DeMarr Langford's health could be a major factor for this game, BC could use a fresh set of legs given all the minutes the starters have logged in the past week. It sounds like Langford could be ready to go, but Bickerstaff remains doubtful.

2. Ball Security: NC State is one of the better teams in the nation in terms of steals and turnovers, with a +2.8 turnover ratio . Boston College's offense can be hit or miss with ball security. They played relatively well against Florida State, but had 12 turnovers in the first half against Syracuse.

3. Defense will be Critical: The Pack's defense has been atrocious all season allowing over 73 points per game. However their offense has been able to keep them in games. Boston College is going to need to have a big day on defense. BC's offense should be able to find buckets, but it will come down to making stops that dictates whether they win this game or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQvMQ_0eMs2vu300

AJ's Prediction: This is a game that could go a number of ways, as NC State badly needs another win, but Boston College is coming off the emotional high of a big victory over Florida State. BC has only won one game on the road this entire season, Wednesday night should be number two. Boston College 70 NC State 65

