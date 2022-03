When it comes to your health, it's important to be your own advocate. Keeping track of everything from health appointments and checkups to vaccination renewals are important parts of prioritizing your wellness, as is maintaining a healthy lifestyle and diet. For those who have hereditary health issues or a history of certain illnesses, such as heart disease, advocating for your long-term health also involves asking the right questions. As for the queries to pose at your next appointment? Dr. Seth Shay Martin, M.D., M.H.S, a cardiology specialist with Johns Hopkins Medicine, advises jotting the following ones down.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO