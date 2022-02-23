ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia man sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug, gun charges

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after FBI agents seized cocaine and guns from his home in March 2020, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said 39-year-old Marcus Isaiah Curry was convicted last year on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

According to court documents, Curry engaged in drug trafficking activities in and around Gastonia.

On March 5, 2020, FBI agents and Gastonia Police officers executed a search warrant at Curry’s home and seized crack cocaine, powder cocaine, various chemicals and other items used to convert cocaine into crack, and $1,800 in drug proceeds.

Court records showed authorities recovered an assault pistol loaded with an extended high-capacity magazine and a .45 caliber handgun capable of firing shotgun shells. A 100-round capacity ammunition drum loaded with 76 rounds was also found.

Prosecutors said Curry had multiple prior felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

He was convicted on January 22, 2021, with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to 360 months in prison and eight years of supervised release.

