Dietitian gives tips to maintain a heart healthy diet

Carbohydrates are an essential part of a healthy diet although they have gotten a bad rap over the years — thanks to the popularity of carb restricted diets like keto and Atkins, among others. Many foods contain carbohydrates, and it’s the type of carbs you consume that is important. Complex carbs are full of fiber and other nutrients, these are the ones you should aim to include over simple carbohydrates found in sugary beverages, sweetened dairy products, and white, refined grains like rice, pasta, and bread.

FITNESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO