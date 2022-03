For the residents of the Lazy Daze Mobile Home Park in Phoenix, standing up to management means retaliation — but the community feels they have no other options because they worry their lives depend on it. “When you go to sleep, you never know if you’re going to get up the next morning,” resident Rosa […] The post ‘Our life could be in danger’: Phoenix residents protest landlord in the face of retaliation appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO