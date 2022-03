The U.S. version of The Office was certainly not the first television show to feature characters breaking the fourth wall and glancing at the camera, but it's probably the most ubiquitous. Reaction shots of Jim and Stanley and Pam have been immortalized in GIFs that still populate feeds, and few shows have featured moments that could possibly supplant that series in this particular version of meme-ability. Parks and Recreation, possibly. Occasionally, Modern Family. But there's a new kid on the block that is scratching that very itch: ABC's wonderful new sitcom Abbott Elementary, which started airing in early December on Tuesday nights. (For cord cutters, it also streams on Hulu.)

