Life lesson for today: Pay attention to your bartender because it could secretly be Tom Holland. No, but, seriously. Tom is fresh off his Spider-Man: No Way Home press blitz and is now fully into his Uncharted press blitz, because the media blitz of Tom Holland is the gift that (Sony) keeps on giving (to us all). During an interview this week for SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight, Tom dug into his well of personal anecdotes and revealed that he secretly bartended in London for a minute. And when we say "secretly" we mean TOP SECRET—as in the general manager of the bar wasn't in on the stunt (and, spoiler alert: said manager did not *LOVE* that).

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO