Click here to read the full article. “The first time I bought a house — a home — was, like, a week ago,” Saba says, tightening up for his laptop’s camera after gently rocking with laughter. He’s positioned in front of a blank white wall of his new Los Angeles abode. At one point, he darts off camera to ensure he’s ready for the people coming to work on the place today. When the house question came up in a Rolling Stone video interview about some of his first professional and personal experiences, his first reaction was to inquire, with amused suspicion,...

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO