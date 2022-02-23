Who NFL mock draft experts think Houston Texans will take with No. 3 pick

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal (left), Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (center) and Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux all could be options for the Texans when they pick No. 3 overall in April's NFL Draft. (Getty Images)

The NFL Draft is nine weeks away and mock drafts are all over the place with who the Houston Texans might grab with the No. 3 overall pick. Part of that is because, frankly, the Texans have holes everywhere, so they won’t be focused on one particular position of need or even one side of the ball. It also doesn’t help draft prognosticators that – at this point, a week before the NFL Combine – there is no consensus on who the top three players are in the draft.

There does seem to be an agreement on the general top five players. In no particular order, the top five appears to be Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. The consensus also is that the Lions won't let Hutchinson slip past them at No. 2.

Here’s a look at some of the most respected NFL mock drafts and who they think the Texans will pick at No. 3 …

Mel Kiper, ESPN: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide OL Evan Neal drops into pass protection during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kiper has the two edge rushers - Hutchinson and Thibodeaux - going with the first two picks, leaving the Texans to pick among the best offensive tackle in the draft or the best safety. Kiper has them going with the 6-foot-7 350-pound Neal, who started at left guard, right tackle and left tackle in his three years at Alabama. It should be noted that Kiper's last mock draft is from Jan. 19 - the oldest on this list - so his opinion could change drastically when he releases an updated version.

Todd McShay, ESPN: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Kyle Hamilton of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on during the first half of the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In his mock draft released after the Super Bowl , McShay has Neal and Hutchinson going off the board in the first two picks. That leaves Thibodeaux right there for the taking, but McShay has the Texans going with the strategy of choosing the best player available, which McShay thinks is Hamilton. The ESPN NFL Draft expert has Hamilton as his third-best prospect. Surprisingly, McShay has Thibodeaux falling to the Giants at No. 5 and has the Oregon edge rusher ranked as just the seventh-best prospect in the draft behind the likes of Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Derek Stingley, Jr., S, LSU (trading down)

LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., celebrates during a game against the UCLA Bruins played on September 4, 2021 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his Feb. 8 mock draft , Zierlein, the longtime Houston sports talk radio host and incredibly knowledgeable NFL Draft expert, has the Texans swapping picks with the Giants and taking the LSU safety at No. 5 after Neal, Hutchinson, Ekwonu and Hamilton are snapped up with the first four selections. A trade down makes sense for the Texans who have so many holes to fill and could use as many draft picks as possible.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Kyle Hamilton lines up on defense against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Oct. 2, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his mock draft released Tuesday , Jeremiah also mentions the likelihood of the Texans trading down to acquire more picks, but has the Texans picking Hamilton at No. 3 after Neal and Hutchinson are off the board.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge Rusher, Oregon

Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux of the Oregon Ducks gets set for a play during the second half of the game against the California Golden Bears at Autzen Stadium on October 15, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Some of the more recent mock drafts have Thibodeaux dropping a bit, but Kelly's Feb. 15 mock has the Texans grabbing him after Neal and Hutchinson go with the first two picks.

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Ikem Ekwonu of the North Carolina State Wolfpack in action against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

While noting that others see Thibodeaux's stock falling slightly, Gayle still has Hutchinson and Thibodeaux going 1-2 in his mock from Monday , then the Texans taking Ekwonu, who Gayle ranks slightly ahead of Neal at offensive tackle. Interestingly, Gayle has the two safeties - Hamilton and Stingley - ranked as the Nos. 2 and 3 players on his big board behind Hutchinson. Gayle ranks Thibodeaux at No. 4, Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross at No. 5, Ekwonu at No. 6 and Neal at No. 7.

Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge Rusher, Oregon

Kayvon Thibodeaux of the Oregon Ducks rushes against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

In his mock draft from Feb. 17 , Edholm has Neal and Hutchinson as the first two off the board, then has the Texans addressing their pass rushing needs and grabbing Thibodeaux instead of one of the safeties or an offensive tackle.

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here.