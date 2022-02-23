ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Who NFL mock draft experts think Houston Texans will take with No. 3 pick

By Matt Young
Chron.com
Chron.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNZes_0eMs1m6700
Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal (left), Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (center) and Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux all could be options for the Texans when they pick No. 3 overall in April's NFL Draft. (Getty Images)

The NFL Draft is nine weeks away and mock drafts are all over the place with who the Houston Texans might grab with the No. 3 overall pick. Part of that is because, frankly, the Texans have holes everywhere, so they won’t be focused on one particular position of need or even one side of the ball. It also doesn’t help draft prognosticators that – at this point, a week before the NFL Combine – there is no consensus on who the top three players are in the draft.

There does seem to be an agreement on the general top five players. In no particular order, the top five appears to be Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. The consensus also is that the Lions won't let Hutchinson slip past them at No. 2.

Here’s a look at some of the most respected NFL mock drafts and who they think the Texans will pick at No. 3 …

Mel Kiper, ESPN: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJnCM_0eMs1m6700
Alabama Crimson Tide OL Evan Neal drops into pass protection during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kiper has the two edge rushers - Hutchinson and Thibodeaux - going with the first two picks, leaving the Texans to pick among the best offensive tackle in the draft or the best safety. Kiper has them going with the 6-foot-7 350-pound Neal, who started at left guard, right tackle and left tackle in his three years at Alabama. It should be noted that Kiper's last mock draft is from Jan. 19 - the oldest on this list - so his opinion could change drastically when he releases an updated version.

Todd McShay, ESPN: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTZIQ_0eMs1m6700
Kyle Hamilton of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on during the first half of the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In his mock draft released after the Super Bowl , McShay has Neal and Hutchinson going off the board in the first two picks. That leaves Thibodeaux right there for the taking, but McShay has the Texans going with the strategy of choosing the best player available, which McShay thinks is Hamilton. The ESPN NFL Draft expert has Hamilton as his third-best prospect. Surprisingly, McShay has Thibodeaux falling to the Giants at No. 5 and has the Oregon edge rusher ranked as just the seventh-best prospect in the draft behind the likes of Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Derek Stingley, Jr., S, LSU (trading down)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JC4yH_0eMs1m6700
LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., celebrates during a game against the UCLA Bruins played on September 4, 2021 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his Feb. 8 mock draft , Zierlein, the longtime Houston sports talk radio host and incredibly knowledgeable NFL Draft expert, has the Texans swapping picks with the Giants and taking the LSU safety at No. 5 after Neal, Hutchinson, Ekwonu and Hamilton are snapped up with the first four selections. A trade down makes sense for the Texans who have so many holes to fill and could use as many draft picks as possible.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sr63Z_0eMs1m6700
Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Kyle Hamilton lines up on defense against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Oct. 2, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his mock draft released Tuesday , Jeremiah also mentions the likelihood of the Texans trading down to acquire more picks, but has the Texans picking Hamilton at No. 3 after Neal and Hutchinson are off the board.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge Rusher, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nadUV_0eMs1m6700
Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux of the Oregon Ducks gets set for a play during the second half of the game against the California Golden Bears at Autzen Stadium on October 15, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Some of the more recent mock drafts have Thibodeaux dropping a bit, but Kelly's Feb. 15 mock has the Texans grabbing him after Neal and Hutchinson go with the first two picks.

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfBVO_0eMs1m6700
Ikem Ekwonu of the North Carolina State Wolfpack in action against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

While noting that others see Thibodeaux's stock falling slightly, Gayle still has Hutchinson and Thibodeaux going 1-2 in his mock from Monday , then the Texans taking Ekwonu, who Gayle ranks slightly ahead of Neal at offensive tackle. Interestingly, Gayle has the two safeties - Hamilton and Stingley - ranked as the Nos. 2 and 3 players on his big board behind Hutchinson. Gayle ranks Thibodeaux at No. 4, Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross at No. 5, Ekwonu at No. 6 and Neal at No. 7.

Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge Rusher, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmYlw_0eMs1m6700
Kayvon Thibodeaux of the Oregon Ducks rushes against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

In his mock draft from Feb. 17 , Edholm has Neal and Hutchinson as the first two off the board, then has the Texans addressing their pass rushing needs and grabbing Thibodeaux instead of one of the safeties or an offensive tackle.

More Texans News

- Everything you should know about next Texans head coach Lovie Smith

- What Brian Flores had to say about Texans hiring Lovie Smith

- Texans interviewing Josh McCown again shows Jack Easterby's real power

- ESPN's Mike Wilbon on Texans: 'Franchise is a joke' and a 'fraud'

- What the Deshaun Watson trade market looks like now

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Appear To Have Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Although some are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott; Stephen Jones says the veteran running back isn’t going anywhere. “I want that guy on my team,” the Cowboys EVP said via Jon Machota. “You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Jackson, Facing More Accusations

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was accused of behaving poorly at a Kansas City bar/restaurant earlier in the 2021 NFL season. Jackson Mahomes, who has a prominent following on social media, criticized the establishment on his profile, before getting called out. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Mock Draft Has Steelers Making Blockbuster Trade For Starting QB

Pro Football Focus' latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft has the Pittsburgh Steelers trading multiple first-round picks to acquire a starting quarterback. The two-round mock draft, which was published on Monday, has the Steelers trading their 2022 first-round pick (No. 20 overall), their 2023 first-round pick, and their 2022 third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for quarterback Derek Carr.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Addressed The Amari Cooper Situation On Monday

Over the last several weeks, there has been widespread speculation about the future of wide receiver Amari Cooper with the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper still has three years remaining on his contract, with a cap hit of $22 million in each of those seasons. There has been talk recently that the Cowboys want to re-sign the younger Michael Gallup, who is coming off an ACL injury, and build their receiving corps around him and CeeDee Lamb.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Mcshay
Person
Kyle Hamilton
AllLions

6 Quarterbacks for Lions to Watch at NFL Scouting Combine

The Detroit Lions are set to go into the 2022 NFL season with Jared Goff as their starting signal-caller. But, it doesn't mean that the organization shouldn't be and won't be looking for a successor to the 27-year-old this offseason. In fact, his replacement could come in the form of...
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay Reportedly Makes Decision On NFL Combine

When the NFL head coaching fraternity converges on Indianapolis for the NFL Combine this week, Sean McVay will not be present. Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported today that McVay and Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead will not be attending the annual scouting combine. This decision continues a process they began during the pandemic of of relying more heavily on virtual scouting.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Draft#Nfl Combine#Mock Draft#American Football#Notre Dame#The Nfl Draft#Lions#Espn
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
BamaCentral

Report: Alabama OL Evan Neal Won't Work Out in NFL Combine

Alabama’s top draft prospect won’t be on display during this week’s NFL Scouting Combine. According to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Evan Neal will wait until Alabama’s Pro Day on March 30 to work out in front of NFL scouts. Neal is widely projected...
NFL
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
177
Followers
89
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy