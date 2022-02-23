Yeezy Gap unveils Balenciaga collection that includes a $440 denim jacket

For over two decades now, the world of SpongeBob SquarePants has delighted generations of fans, with its characters and meme-worthy moments becoming instantly recognizable. If you'd like a chance to showcase your love for the franchise and its characters on your mobile device, the latest collection from tech case-maker CASETiFY is right up your alley. The collection offers an array of phone cases, device cases, and additional accessories based on the world of SpongeBob, showcasing designs that pay tribute to the characters, businesses in Bikini Bottom, and even in-universe food items. The collection will officially launch on Tuesday, February 22nd, but fans can already join a waitlist for early access. This is the latest collaboration that CASETiFY has done with a major brand, previously partnering with the likes of Hello Kitty, Pokemon, and Disney.
Comments / 0