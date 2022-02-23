Yeezy Gap unveils Balenciaga collection that includes a $440 denim jacket

Editor’s Note: This post has been updated from its original version to include more information on the new collection that will be available for pre-order. It’s only been seven days into the year of our lord 2022, and we’ve already been hit with one of the biggest fashion collaborations — or, according to the parties involved, “creative exploration” — to date so far. As part of Kanye West’s 10-year deal with Gap, the fashion line Yeezy Gap announced upcoming releases that will be “engineered by” Balenciaga, specifically its creative director Demna Gvasalia, who now goes by his first name in a recent name change. Titled Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga, the upcoming (and most likely very highly anticipated) releases are slated to drop throughout 2022.

