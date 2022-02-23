ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeezy Gap unveils Balenciaga collection that includes a $440 denim jacket

News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait has ended. Yeezy Gap revealed the first look at its highly anticipated collaboration with fashion powerhouse brand Balenciaga. The 25-piece collection includes a denim jacket paired with jeans, logo tees and hoodies, with some of the items featuring a dove motif representing "hope." Eight of the items...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

hypebeast.com

YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA Has Officially Dropped

After much anticipation, Kanye and Demna have officially released. ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA. Following a closer look at the collection this morning, as well as a teaser at the start of the year that followed on from ‘Ye’s post-apocalyptic DONDA ‘fits, a merch collaboration, and DMX-honoring T-shirts, comes the first delivery from the minds of ‘Ye and Demna, presenting eight styles ranging from GAP-branded hoodies and tees to a padded denim jacket and matching jeans, similar to the rapper’s Canadian tuxedo looks as of late.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox Spotted Wearing His Gap Jacket One Week After Split

No hard feelings? A week after Julia Fox and Kanye West announced their split, she sported a blue Gap jacket from Ye’s Yeezy Gap collection when arriving in Milan. Either Julia Fox doesn’t hold a grudge against Kanye “Ye” West following their breakup, or his jacket is that comfy. Julia, 32, was all smiles when she touched down in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday (Feb. 22). When she arrived at the airport, she sported a bright blue Yeezy Gap Round Jacket. The $200 garment, a buttonless puffer that looks like the cross between a marshmallow and a 1970’s bean bag chair, seems perfect for travel, and Julia looked sharp while sporting it.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kanye West Debuts Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga – and There Is Already a Waitlist for the $240 Hoodie

Kanye West's long-awaited Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga collection has arrived, and some of the items are already so popular there are waitlists to purchase them. West, 44, teamed up with Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia to design multiple products for Gap, including a $240 black hoodie that sold out shortly after launching. The item features the classic Gap logo on the front and an illustration of a white dove in flight on the back.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TODAY.com

16 stylist-approved ways to wear denim jackets right now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
WWD

Nike Unveils Black Community Donations in Line With Black History Month Collection

Click here to read the full article. Nike debuted on Monday its latest Black History Month collection and announced the latest grantee recipients for the company’s $140 million commitment to supporting the Black community, made back in 2020. The athleticwear retailer introduced the initiative in response to George Floyd’s murder, as many companies made commitments to offer support many hadn’t otherwise been giving. In June 2020, Nike committed $40 million to support organizations centered on social justice, education and racial inequality over the next four years and Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand on the same day announced a $100 million...
ADVOCACY
Hypebae

YEEZY Gap Round Jacket Re-Releases Worldwide

YEEZY Gap has brought back the Round Jacket in black and blue, which are now available globally. Arriving in an extensive XXS-XXXL size range, the puffer is crafted from 100% cotton poplin material and coated with matte rubberized PU. Elsewhere, the front features a slightly cropped design. The round collar-lapel and YEEZY Gap logo tag on the inside round off the piece.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

GUARDIAN ANGEL Unveils its First Full Collection

Building a name with its sell-out drops over the years, GUARDIAN ANGEL has now unveiled its first full collection. Titled “Shatter Me With Hope,” the inaugural range from the imprint, founded by Jeremy Gonzales, continues a thoughtful focus on faith and hope. The collection conveys a relatable understanding...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

You Can Now Shop Reese Witherspoon's Signature Printed Dresses and Denim Jackets at Kohl's — for Under $100

Reese Witherspoon seems to be on a mission to consistently bring us joy. She both acts in and produces our favorite TV shows and movies, gives us easy-to-devour book recommendations, and works to enhance our closet — even if we're on a budget. The Draper James founder is bringing her clothing line to Kohl's through an exclusive capsule collection, Draper James RSVP. Shoppers will be able to choose from a selection of breezy dresses, cropped pants, and light jackets, with every piece priced under $100.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

OBEY Unveils a Print-Filled SS22 Collection

OBEY has dropped its Spring/Summer 2022 collection that is full of vibrant prints and eye-catching colors. The new collection includes a range of pieces equipped for sunny days and cool nights like knitwear, hoodies, jackets, polo shirts, shorts, pants and more. Knitwear for OBEY always remains a collection focal point featuring sweater vests, cardigans and crewneck sweaters that come to life through bold prints and stripes. A standout knitwear piece is a lime green cardigan with floral designs on the front. The same attention to striking graphics extends to button-down shirts and jackets that include fruit, floral and psychedelic fish designs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Flows in a Peach Draped Dress and Platform Sandals at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Click here to read the full article. Kerry Washington flows in a peachy gown for the NAACP Image Awards. The awards are taking place tonight in Los Angeles and airing on BET. Some of tonight’s attendees include Issa Rae, Zendaya, Angela Bassett and Tracee Ellis Ross. In a tweet, Washington unveiled her breath-taking look. For the outfit, Washington donned a peach out-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad gown that featured a train and a draped bodice that added even more volume to her garment. As for accessories, she carried a metallic pink clutch that matched her color scheme and shined with silver hardware and...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Kanye West Drops the First Collection for His Line With the Gap and Balenciaga

Click here to read the full article. Ye and Demna have officially released the first YEEZY GAP collection engineered by Balenciaga. The debut offering coincides with Ye’s Donda 2 experience performance on Tuesday night (Feb. 22) in Miami. For now, the first eight styles have been released with more to come later this year. Together, the pieces aim to reflect timeless silhouettes translated through the lens of Ye and Demna’s creative approaches to utilitarian design concepts.  Items released include a denim jacket and pants, a range of logo tees and a hoodie. Additionally, an abstract dove motif is featured throughout the collection and represents an unnamed hope for the future. YEEZY...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mensjournal.com

Upgrade Your Wardrobe With The Urban Outfitters Denim Collection

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Every man is different. That shouldn’t come...
APPAREL
NYLON

2022’s First Major Fashion Collaboration Is Between Yeezy Gap & Balenciaga — UPDATE

Editor’s Note: This post has been updated from its original version to include more information on the new collection that will be available for pre-order. It’s only been seven days into the year of our lord 2022, and we’ve already been hit with one of the biggest fashion collaborations — or, according to the parties involved, “creative exploration” — to date so far. As part of Kanye West’s 10-year deal with Gap, the fashion line Yeezy Gap announced upcoming releases that will be “engineered by” Balenciaga, specifically its creative director Demna Gvasalia, who now goes by his first name in a recent name change. Titled Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga, the upcoming (and most likely very highly anticipated) releases are slated to drop throughout 2022.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ComicBook

CASETiFY Unveils New SpongeBob SquarePants Accessory Collection

For over two decades now, the world of SpongeBob SquarePants has delighted generations of fans, with its characters and meme-worthy moments becoming instantly recognizable. If you'd like a chance to showcase your love for the franchise and its characters on your mobile device, the latest collection from tech case-maker CASETiFY is right up your alley. The collection offers an array of phone cases, device cases, and additional accessories based on the world of SpongeBob, showcasing designs that pay tribute to the characters, businesses in Bikini Bottom, and even in-universe food items. The collection will officially launch on Tuesday, February 22nd, but fans can already join a waitlist for early access. This is the latest collaboration that CASETiFY has done with a major brand, previously partnering with the likes of Hello Kitty, Pokemon, and Disney.
TV & VIDEOS
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: Save on a Smart Home Rower, Denim Jacket Savings & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. Echelon. $1,000 $695 (31% OFF) This...
SHOPPING
FASHION Magazine |

Yeezy Gap and Balenciaga Reveal a Brand Crossover + More Fashion News

Including OVO's Disney collaboration and how Bottega Veneta is putting a green screen in your pocket. On February 23 in Miami, Kanye West’s Donda 2 release party not only hyped up music lovers, but captured the attention of fashion aficionados. Ye and his longtime friend Demna Gvasalia presented Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. The collection welds notable sign posts from the two creative maestros, featuring 25 monochromatic looks that include thigh high boots, exaggerated silhouettes, a recurring abstract dove motif, face coverings and a touch of Gap’s timeless American codes. The first release is available to shop globally on yeezygap.com and Farfetch.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

