Two convoys of military equipment heading towards Donetsk - Reuters witness

 4 days ago
A woman walks past a damaged shop in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 5, 2022. Picture taken February 5, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Two separate convoys of military equipment with no identifiable insignia were moving towards the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine along different roads from the direction of the Russian border, a Reuters witness reported on Wednesday.

One convoy included nine tanks and an infantry fighting vehicle, while the other was made up of trucks and fuel tankers, said the reporter, who was in the territory of two Russia-backed rebel regions recognised as independent by Moscow on Monday.

Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and told its citizens in Russia to flee, while Moscow began evacuating its Kyiv embassy in the latest ominous signs for Ukrainians who fear an all-out Russian military onslaught. read more

