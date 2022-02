… exploration of the planet we live on expands our appreciation for all that this wonderful world has to offer. When I was a kid, I was introduced to the beauty of the outdoors, nature and airplanes; growing up on Diamond Lake in Minneapolis provided us with endless opportunities to spend time in nature with [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Exploring Earth appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 11 DAYS AGO