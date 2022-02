Any hopes for remaining undefeated at home this season were utterly dashed within the first few minutes of No. 14-ranked Notre Dame’s last regular-season game versus No. 4-ranked Louisville (25-3, 16-2). The Irish (21-7, 13-5) were a different team in the second half, but it wasn’t nearly enough to climb out of the massive early hole they found themselves in and fell to the Cardinals, 86-64. Notre Dame’s double bye in the ACC Tournament was secured by its win three days earlier, with its seeding (No. 3 or No. 4) to be determined.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO