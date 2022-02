There are seven weeks left in the 2021-22 NBA season, and the sprint to the finish leaves us with several interesting storylines. The MVP race and competition for the scoring title could go down to the wire. Looking at the standings, the only playoff seeding that appears locked up is the Phoenix Suns as the top team in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors have a surprise team breathing down their necks for the No. 2 spot, and the East is a roller coaster from No. 1 all the way down to No. 11. Don’t forget, too, that a couple of big trades from the deadline are going to change how teams play down the stretch.

