Kyrie Irving, Nets 'optimistic' as NYC mayor hints vaccine mandates may change soon

Could Kyrie Irving be eligible for Nets home games sooner than later?

In a press briefing Wednesday morning, New York City Mayor Eric Adams was asked if he has a plan to end COVID vaccine mandates for indoor spaces, and his response was “Yes, and I can’t wait to get it done.”

Adams saying he “foresees an announcement in the next few weeks” perhaps bodes well for the Nets and Irving, who have 13 home games in the second half (including the opener Thursday night against the Celtics), six of those in the final two weeks of the season between March 27-April 10.

Irving has averaged 24.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds over 36.2 minutes per game in his 14 games this season, and led the team in scoring in eight of those. However, amidst all the Nets’ other injuries and issues, the team is 8-16 in 24 games since Irving’s debut on Jan. 5, and have equal winning percentages at home (3-6) and on the road (5-10).

Nets GM Sean Marks, speaking at a season ticketholder event Tuesday night, was optimistic about the chances of a vaccine mandate change coming soon, and hopeful Irving would be eligible to play in home games soon.

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Nets team gear

“We all know what’s at stake here, and you see how everything is changing, whatever your flavor (of news source) is,” Marks said. “I think we can see each city, whether its city or state, is starting to change the rules. We are starting to see a sense of normality again, getting back to life. We have to go on. Vaccine rates are obviously high, so I am optimistic. I have to be optimistic. I think that’s the only way to look at this.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch