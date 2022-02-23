ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving, Nets 'optimistic' as NYC mayor hints vaccine mandates may change soon

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsRWJ_0eMs1IoR00

Could Kyrie Irving be eligible for Nets home games sooner than later?

In a press briefing Wednesday morning, New York City Mayor Eric Adams was asked if he has a plan to end COVID vaccine mandates for indoor spaces, and his response was “Yes, and I can’t wait to get it done.”

Adams saying he “foresees an announcement in the next few weeks” perhaps bodes well for the Nets and Irving, who have 13 home games in the second half (including the opener Thursday night against the Celtics), six of those in the final two weeks of the season between March 27-April 10.

Irving has averaged 24.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds over 36.2 minutes per game in his 14 games this season, and led the team in scoring in eight of those. However, amidst all the Nets’ other injuries and issues, the team is 8-16 in 24 games since Irving’s debut on Jan. 5, and have equal winning percentages at home (3-6) and on the road (5-10).

Nets GM Sean Marks, speaking at a season ticketholder event Tuesday night, was optimistic about the chances of a vaccine mandate change coming soon, and hopeful Irving would be eligible to play in home games soon.

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Nets team gear

“We all know what’s at stake here, and you see how everything is changing, whatever your flavor (of news source) is,” Marks said. “I think we can see each city, whether its city or state, is starting to change the rules. We are starting to see a sense of normality again, getting back to life. We have to go on. Vaccine rates are obviously high, so I am optimistic. I have to be optimistic. I think that’s the only way to look at this.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Mandates#New York City Mayor#Covid#Gm
FanSided

Kyrie Irving will soon be able to watch Nets home games, but still not play

Kyrie Irving is getting closer to being able to support his teammates, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to play at home for the Brooklyn Nets just yet. Because Kyrie Irving has remained unvaccinated against COVID-19, he has been unable to play during Brooklyn Nets home games due to various policies that have the expressed goal of limiting the spread and impact of COVID-19.
NBA
Boston

3 takeaways as Pacers demolish Celtics from 3-point range

"It is a missed opportunity." Prior to Sunday’s game against the Pacers, the Celtics had allowed the fewest made 3-pointers per game in the NBA over their last 15 — just 9.9 per contest, tied with the 76ers. The Sixers might take the lead in that category after...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NBA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: LeBron James Wasn’t Aware Non-Calls Could Be Reviewed Under NBA Rules

The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to seal the deal in the final moments against the L.A. Clippers on Friday night, falling 105-102 in a crucial loss. One of the defining moments of the loss was an 8.5-minute review that led to LeBron James being ruled out of bounds on a play that originally was called out of bounds off Robert Covington.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kyrie Irving reacts to potential lifting of New York COVID-19 vaccine mandate

We keep hearing Nets players talk about how positive the vibes have been since the big trade that sent out James Harden and brought in Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. But when Kyrie Irving goes nuclear and drops 38 points in a road victory over the defending champs the Milwaukee Bucks, we can’t help but wonder how great this Nets team could be if they were all available to play full-time.
NBA
New York Post

Kyrie Irving one step closer to Barclays Center return as NYC plans to lift vaccine mandate

Kyrie Irving just took one giant step on his long journey back to Barclays Center. And while Irving still isn’t cleared for home games — a City Hall spokesperson confirmed to The Post that the private sector mandate still keeps the Nets’ All-Star point guard from playing — New York City mayor Eric Adams’ latest statements about loosening COVID-19 vaccine mandates bring him that much closer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Kyrie Irving still might not be able to play, even if NYC lifts vaccine mandate

Brooklyn Nets fans are hopeful NYC soon lifting its vaccine mandate will allow Kyrie Irving to play home games again, but it might not be that simple. Kyrie Irving has played just 14 games for the Brooklyn Nets this season, all of them coming on the road since the start of the new year because of his refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
NBA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy