Dallas, TX

Cowboys, Texas Lottery team up to support Frisco ISD’s student mobility program

By Caleb Wethington
 5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys and Texas Lottery have teamed up to support Frisco Independent School District’s GO BABY GO student mobility program with a grant of $30,000.

The money will help support STEM education and adaptive programming through Frisco ISD’s program. The Texas Lottery says the grant will be managed by the Frisco Education Foundation and split across a two-year agreement that will fund around 40 GO BABY GO ride-on cars for students with limited mobility.

“The Dallas Cowboys are excited to team up with the Texas Lottery to support Frisco ISD and their
GO BABY GO program,” Charlotte Jones, Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, said. “All
students, regardless of their challenges, deserve a degree of independence and confidence that this
initiative provides. At the same time, it is an awesome way for high school students to put their
engineering and STEM skills to work and make an impact on the quality of life of younger students.”

The program aims to give students the ability to move on their own and since its inception in 2016, it’s gifted over 30 cars to students across the district. You can learn more on the grant and the GBG program here.

Frisco, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
