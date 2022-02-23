KATU Innovation Challenge & Intel

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MySanAntonio

Intel chip challenges reign of China's Bitcoin-mining firms

Intel Corp.'s new bitcoin mining chip may turn out to be the first major challenger to the Chinese rig manufacturers that have dominated the market for years. The Santa Clara, California-based chip making giant unveiled its crypto mining initiative earlier this month and the first generation BonanzaMine chip in January. Jack Dorsey's digital payment company Block Inc., and two mining firms Griid Infrastructure and Argo Blockchain will receive the first batch of the chips later this year.
SANTA CLARA, CA
bizjournals

Intel chip seen as challenge to Chinese dominance in crypto mining

Bitcoin mining hardware from Intel Corp. (Nasdaq:INTC) is seen as the first major challenge in years to Chinese companies that have dominated the industry. The Santa Clara chip maker, which employs 12,000 people at its Chandler campus, recently announced a custom cryptocurrency product group within its new graphics chip business unit as it introduced its first generation BonanzaMine chip. San Francisco-based digital payment company Block Inc. and two mining firms — Griid Infrastructure and Argo Blockchain — are set to get the first ones later this year.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Intel

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intel has an average price target of $57.88 with a high of $72.00 and a low of $45.00.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Intel: A Year Into The Gelsinger Plan

Intel’s plan is to keep their x86 CPU business while at the same time adding TSM’s foundry business. Both parts of that are tall orders. That is the first word that comes to mind when I think of Pat Gelsinger, who is rounding out his first year as Intel (INTC) CEO. He has brought a tremendous amount of energy to what looked like a moribund company. In the past year:
BUSINESS
KATU.com

Pacific Office Automation Supporting CCA JoyMakers

All thru February, KATU and Children’s Cancer Association are teaming up with friends like Pacific Office Automation to create joy for seriously ill kids and teens who need more than medicine to heal. Pacific Office Automation Field Sales Manager Nick Duyn joined us to share more. For more information...
ADVOCACY
1808Delaware

Introducing The Intel On Intel

In the immediate aftermath of the announcement that Intel is investing $20 billion in constructing two state of the art semiconductor manufacturing facilities in northwestern Licking County, a number of developments began to occur. On the part of local units of government and planning organizations, work began to prepare for...
LICKING COUNTY, OH

