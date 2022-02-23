Foley’s people’s parade is Feb. 26

For as long as I can remember, the order of Mardi Gras day parades in Lafayette goes like this: The King’s parade rolls first and then the Black parade. The Black parade was the flyest, dopest and best-dressed outdoor party I’d ever been to. Dudes had their white Nike Air Forces, and girls’ outfits were a whole vibe. Growing up, my dad woke up early to claim our family’s spot on the parade route — the parking lot of the main branch of the Lafayette Public Library Downtown. He brought his barbecue pit, and the food was on it before daylight — I remember his pork steaks fell off the bone between the Evangeline Maid white bread. Black Mardi Gras and its krewe was a whole mood for me.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO