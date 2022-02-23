Foley’s people’s parade is Feb. 26

The Children’s Parade drew a big crowd to downtown Lake Charles on Sunday afternoon. The Mardi Gras Royal Gala is tonight. See bottom of page for Tuesday schedule. (Photos by Rick Hickman/American Press)
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. - Remember to make plans to attend the culmination of Mardi Gras season. The Fat Tuesday Children's Parade of Shreveport-Bossier City. Here's everything you need to know in today's Community Partner report.
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — After spending the first 11 months of her life in the hospital, 1-year-old Evelyn Land was thrown a birthday celebration from her family and friends!. Evelyn Land was born with the congenital heart defect DILV. She received a heart transplant at the beginning of the...
St. Patrick's Day takes place on March 17 every year, with celebrations and parades throughout the month. While some events this year, like Bridgeport's parade, have been canceled due to the pandemic, other parades are returning for the first time in two years. Read on for a list of parades...
One of my favorite events is back! The Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Parade will step off at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 13, 2022. I was glad to participate along with New Jersey 101.5 in the first Asbury Park St. Patrick’s Parade in 2014. I thoroughly enjoyed the...
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven's St. Patrick's Day Parade is happening, as was announced last week. The parade is happening for the first time in two years. Last year many St. Patrick's Day celebrations were canceled again because of COVID. This year, Mayor Justin Elicker says it's time...
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Irish American Club of Maine announced that this year's St. Patrick’s Day parade is on and in-person!. Last year's parade was held virtually due to the pandemic. This year's event will be Sunday, March 13. It begins at noon on Commercial Street in Portland. The...
Greg Abate loves what he does for a living. It’s clear when speaking with the jazz musician that he can’t get enough of it. Not only does he perform all over the world, he is also an active teacher and is dedicated to spreading his knowledge and joy related to music.
For as long as I can remember, the order of Mardi Gras day parades in Lafayette goes like this: The King’s parade rolls first and then the Black parade. The Black parade was the flyest, dopest and best-dressed outdoor party I’d ever been to. Dudes had their white Nike Air Forces, and girls’ outfits were a whole vibe. Growing up, my dad woke up early to claim our family’s spot on the parade route — the parking lot of the main branch of the Lafayette Public Library Downtown. He brought his barbecue pit, and the food was on it before daylight — I remember his pork steaks fell off the bone between the Evangeline Maid white bread. Black Mardi Gras and its krewe was a whole mood for me.
A New Jersey couple made the find of a lifetime while eating at one of their favorite seafood restaurants. Michael and Maria Spressler have been going to The Lobster House in Cape May for the past 34 years and almost always order a dozen clams on the half shell for an appetizer.
Comments / 0