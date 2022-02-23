ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Foley’s people’s parade is Feb. 26

By Mullet Wrapper
mulletwrapper.net
 5 days ago

The Krewe De Koaz welcomes all participants to participate in the Feb. 26 Foley Mardi Gras parade, which starts at...

mulletwrapper.net

Lake Charles American Press

Photo Gallery: Mardi Gras Children’s Parade

The Children’s Parade drew a big crowd to downtown Lake Charles on Sunday afternoon. The Mardi Gras Royal Gala is tonight. See bottom of page for Tuesday schedule. (Photos by Rick Hickman/American Press)
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTBS

Children's Parade

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. - Remember to make plans to attend the culmination of Mardi Gras season. The Fat Tuesday Children's Parade of Shreveport-Bossier City. Here's everything you need to know in today's Community Partner report.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
MyWabashValley.com

Parade, celebration thrown for baby’s new heart

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — After spending the first 11 months of her life in the hospital, 1-year-old Evelyn Land was thrown a birthday celebration from her family and friends!. Evelyn Land was born with the congenital heart defect DILV. She received a heart transplant at the beginning of the...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Register Citizen

St. Patrick’s Day parades are back in CT, here are the dates

St. Patrick's Day takes place on March 17 every year, with celebrations and parades throughout the month. While some events this year, like Bridgeport's parade, have been canceled due to the pandemic, other parades are returning for the first time in two years. Read on for a list of parades...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Plans announced for New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven's St. Patrick's Day Parade is happening, as was announced last week. The parade is happening for the first time in two years. Last year many St. Patrick's Day celebrations were canceled again because of COVID. This year, Mayor Justin Elicker says it's time...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WPFO

St. Patrick's Day parade will be in-person this year in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Irish American Club of Maine announced that this year's St. Patrick’s Day parade is on and in-person!. Last year's parade was held virtually due to the pandemic. This year's event will be Sunday, March 13. It begins at noon on Commercial Street in Portland. The...
PORTLAND, ME
The Current Media

Voices: Long live Lafayette’s Black parade

For as long as I can remember, the order of Mardi Gras day parades in Lafayette goes like this: The King’s parade rolls first and then the Black parade. The Black parade was the flyest, dopest and best-dressed outdoor party I’d ever been to. Dudes had their white Nike Air Forces, and girls’ outfits were a whole vibe. Growing up, my dad woke up early to claim our family’s spot on the parade route — the parking lot of the main branch of the Lafayette Public Library Downtown. He brought his barbecue pit, and the food was on it before daylight — I remember his pork steaks fell off the bone between the Evangeline Maid white bread. Black Mardi Gras and its krewe was a whole mood for me.
LAFAYETTE, LA

