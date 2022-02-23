ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coors Light releasing beer blessed by a spiritual guru to fight off demons with the Foo Fighters

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mMbz_0eMrzoyT00

When the demons come for your soul, there’s only one way to protect yourself. A frosty brew that’s been blessed to protect against the dark forces.

Listen to Foo Fighters Radio , now on Audacy

Foo Fighters are set to release their horror comedy film Studio 666 and the band teamed up with Coors Light to collaborate on a beer that’s fit for the occasion. Plus, as Dave Grohl ’s favorite beer, you know it’s going to be good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqnPz_0eMrzoyT00
Photo credit Coors Brewing

The Coors Almighty Light is a limited-edition beer that’s been made with Rocky Mountain Water and blessed by a spiritual guru. The beer was blessed by a non-denominational ordained minister and according to their website , it’s the “first spiritually-enhanced beer developed specifically to ward off demons while viewing the Foo Fighters’ dangerous new film Studio 666.”

The good news? You have the opportunity to try a one-of-a-kind beer. The bad news? It’s not a universal demon protecting beer. However, if such a beer exists, we’ll be sure to let you know.

As we’re just days away from the release of Studio 666 , anticipation is running high for the first full-length feature film from the group.

Directed by BJ McDonnell , Studio 666 stars each member of the Foos as Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins , Nate Mendel , Pat Smear , Chris Shiflett , and Rami Jaffee will hit the big screen.

The film is based off a story written Grohl as the Foos move into an Encino, California mansion "steeped in grisly rock and roll history" as they record their album Medicine At Midnight . A press release explained more details of the film’s plot as Grohl finds himself "grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band."

