NYPD searches for Applebee's purse snatchers

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects linked to a grand larceny at an Applebee's in Brooklyn.

Police say two men followed a 59-year-old female victim into the Applebee's at 139 Flatbush Ave. Monday night.

The victim placed her purse down on a bench inside of the restaurant, and the suspects allegedly removed the purse without permission to do so. The purse contained multiple credit and debit cards, identification documents, approximately $35, jewelry and other miscellaneous items.

The men fled the location in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.