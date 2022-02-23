ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD searches for Applebee's purse snatchers

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago
The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects linked to a grand larceny at an Applebee's in Brooklyn.

Police say two men followed a 59-year-old female victim into the Applebee's at 139 Flatbush Ave. Monday night.

The victim placed her purse down on a bench inside of the restaurant, and the suspects allegedly removed the purse without permission to do so. The purse contained multiple credit and debit cards, identification documents, approximately $35, jewelry and other miscellaneous items.

The men fled the location in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

