Greenbrier, TN

2023 in-state defensive prospect announces Tennessee visit date

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
2023 linebacker and defensive line prospect Nathan Robinson has announced a date to visit the University of Tennessee.

He plans to visit Tennessee on March 5.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive prospect is from Greenbrier High School in Greenbrier, Tennessee.

Robinson was offered by the Vols on April 22, 2021.

“Blessed to receive my first SEC offer from the University of Tennessee,” he announced at the time.

Robinson has Southeastern Conference scholarship offers from Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

Below are highlights of Robinson’s junior season.

